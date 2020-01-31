Stocks in news: Vedanta, HUL, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra Holidays, Amara Raja, Karur Vysya Bank and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Saturday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting cues from December quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Relaxo Footwears, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts, Amara Raja Batteries, Lumax Industries, Karur Vysya Bank, Apollo Micro Systems among others.

Tech Mahindra: Company board has approved the proposal to acquire majority stake in Cerium Systems Private Limited. As per the filing, 70% of the shares of Cerium Systems will be acquired upfront for Rs 245 crore and 30% will be acquired over the next two years at valuation linked to the financial performance of the company. The transaction is expected to close by 1st April, 2020.

HCL Technologies: The company has been named a Top Employer 2020 in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, France and South Africa. The company also achieved status as a Top Employer in multiple regions for the first time. This is also the fourteenth consecutive year that HCL has been recognized in the United Kingdom, the filing added.

Infosys: The company has been awarded the accredited certification on ISO 27701, the international standard on data privacy, by Bureau Veritas Certification (BVC). Infosys is one of the first companies in the world to have earned this certification with accreditation, the filing added.

NHPC: Company's board in its meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, in February will consider the proposal to raise debt of Rs 1 ,000 crore.

Birlasoft Q3: The company reported 13% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 72 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 63 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income rose 50% (YoY) to Rs 851 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 567 crore in the same period last financial year. The company has reported EPS of Rs 2.59 in Q3 FY20 from Rs 3.21 in Q3 FY19.

Coromandel International Q3: The company reported 7.47% rise (YoY) in net sales to Rs 3,287.73 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 3,059.29 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's net profit rose 71.4% (YoY) to Rs 264.51 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 154.32 crore in the same period last financial year.

Alembic Q3: The company reported 28.36% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 68.03 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 53 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 42.74% (YoY) to Rs 14.83 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 25.90 crore in the same period last financial year.

Tech Mahindra Q3: The company reported 4.74% fall (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,145.9 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 1,202.9 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income rose 10.86% (YoY) to Rs 10,004.2 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 9,024.3 crore in the same period last financial year.

Jubilant Life Sciences Q3: The company reported 22.03% fall (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 203.38 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 260.84 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 10.86% (YoY) to Rs 2321.24 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 9,2406.12 crore in the same period last financial year.

Vedanta Q3: The company reported 9.43% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 203.38 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 260.84 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 12.20% (YoY) to Rs 22,007 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 25,067 crore in the same period last financial year.

Q3 Earnings Today: Relaxo Footwears, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts, Amara Raja Batteries, Lumax Industries, Karur Vysya Bank, Apollo Micro Systems, Sobha, Ind Bank Housing, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals among others will be releasing their Q3 results today.