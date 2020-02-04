Stocks in news: Airtel, TVS Motors, Adani Enterprises, Adani Gas, Indiabulls Housing, Cipla, DLF and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting December quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Adani Enterprises, Adani Gas, Apollo tyre, Indiabulls Housing, Bosch, Calida Healthcare, Berger Paints, DLF, Cipla.

Bharti Airtel Q3: The company's consolidated net loss for the December quarter stood at Rs 1,035 crore, as aginstRs 86 crore profit reported in December 2018. Airtel's consolidated revenues grew 10.5% YoY for Q3 at Rs 21,947 crore, while India revenues rose 9.7% to Rs 15,797 crore.

TVS Motors Q3: The company reported 26.13% (YoY) fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 150.61 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as against Rs 203.91 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income fell 6% (YoY) to Rs 4,779.32 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 5,123.50 crore in the same period last financial year. The company has declared an interim dividend, for the financial year ending 31st March 2020, at the rate of Rs 2.10 per share.

Tata Global Beverages Q3: The company reported 0.43% (YoY) fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 383.66 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as against Rs 385.29 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 3.16% (YoY) to Rs 5,574 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 5,597 crore in the same period last financial year. EPS of Tata Global Beverages stood at Rs 6.08 crore in Q3 FY20 from Rs 6.10 crore in Q3 FY19, declining 0.33% yearly.

Adani Ports Q3: The company reported 4.3% (YoY) fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,356 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as against Rs 1,418 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 20.8% (YoY) to Rs 3,830 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 3,168 crore in the same period last financial year. Company's EBITDA registered a de-growth of 4.45% (YoY) at Rs 1,739 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 1,820 crore, booked in the corresponding quarter in the previous year. Tax expense stood at Rs 382 crore in Q3 FY20 from Rs 401 crore in Q3 FY19, declining 4.73% yearly.

GAIL: The Oil Ministry has moved a cabinet note seeking approval for hiving off GAIL's pipeline business into a separate entity for a possible sale to a strategic investor at a later date, sources privy to the development told PTI on Monday. The Ministry last month floated a note for consideration of the Union Cabinet for transferring the pipeline business into a 100 per cent subsidiary.

Hind Rectifiers: The company said it has secured order worth Rs 54.62 crore in January, 2020. The company is having all time high pending orders of Rs 334.07 crore as on 31st January, 2020, the filing added.

Meghmani Organics: The compay announced that it is ranked at 490t place in Fortune 500 cmpanies list declared in Fortune India Magazine Special Quarterly issue (15th December, 2019 to 14 March, 2020). The company has also emerged in the list of top 50 wealth ceator company of which it has ranked at 48th place.

IFCI: The company announced that it has disinvested its stake in National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) for the amount of Rs 805.60 crore. IFCI has now completed the stake sale of NSE and further received an amount of approximately Rs 1,178.65 crore.

Sun Pharma: The pharma major announced that one of its wholly owned subsidiaries has launched ABSORICA LD(isotretinoin) capsules in US for the management of severe recalcitrant nodular acne in patients 12 years of age and older. ABSORICA LD is the only isotretinoin formulation to feature Sun Pharma's micronization technology, which utilizes micronized particles to optimize absorption at a 20% lower dose.

