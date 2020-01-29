Stocks in news: Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Dabur, Colgate, Marico, LIC Housing, IOC and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting December quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Bajaj Auto, Force Motors, Tata Motors, Dabur, Colgate, Marico, Bharti Infratel among others.

Meghmani Organics Ltd Q3: The company reported 28.19% fall (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 47.60 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 66.29 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income declined 4.71% (YoY) to Rs 530.19 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 556.41 crore in the same period last financial year.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd Q3: The company reported 9.9% fall (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 104.92 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 116.52 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. The company's total income also fell 27% (YoY) to Rs 834.94 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1,158.70 crore in the same quarter last financial year. Company's EPS stood at 4.96 in Q3 FY20 as against 5.53 in Q3 FY19.

Birla Corporation Q3: The company has reported 197.84% growth in its net profit to Rs.81.49 crores for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs.27.36 crores for the period ended December 31, 2018. The company has reported 10.71% growth in its net sales to Rs 1,735.39 crores during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as compared to Rs.1567.52 crores during the period ended December 31, 2018.

KPIT Technologies Q3: The company has reported 300.65% rise in net sales to Rs 560.83 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as compared to Rs 139.98 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Net profit rose 78.24% (YoY) to Rs 42.85 crore in Q3 FY20 as against Rs 24.04 crore during Q3 FY19.

Q3 Earnings Today: Bajaj Auto, Force Motors, Tata Motors, Dabur, Colgate-Palmolive, Marico, Bharti Infratel, Indian Oil Corporation, LIC Housing Finance, Blue Star, Persistent Systems, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, JK Tyre & Industries, Thomas Cook (India), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Astec Lifesciences, Laurus Labs, Strides Pharma Science, Equitas Holdings, Bharat Electronics, Amber Enterprises India, Jubilant Industries, MOIL, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Kirloskar Industries, Parag Milk Foods among others will be releasing their Q3 results today.