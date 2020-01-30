Stocks in news: YES Bank, SBI, HUL, Castrol, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting December quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are SBI, Vedanta, Castrol, HUL, Power Grid, Saregama, Tech Mahindra, Shoppers Stop, Future Consumer among others.

Tata Motors Q3: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1,738 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against a net loss of Rs 26,993 crore in the same period last financial year. The company's total income declined 6.8% (YoY) to Rs 71,676 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 76,916 crore in the same period last year. EBITDA of Tata Motors registered a growth of 20% (YoY) at Rs 7,394 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 6,126 crore, booked in the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

Persistent Systems Q3: The firm reported 2.1% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 87.9 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 86.1 crore in the same period last financial year. The company's total income grew 4.3% (YoY) to Rs 922.7 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 884.6 crore in the same period last year.

Bluestar Q3: Company's consolidated revenue for Q3FY20 grew 12.5% to Rs 1,235.91 crore in Q3FY20 as aginst Rs 1,098.97 crore in Q3 FY19. Company's Operating Profit (PBIDTA excluding Other Income and Finance Income) for the quarter was Rs 57.03 crore compared to Rs 42.37 crore in Q3FY19, a growth of 34.6%. Net Profit after tax for the quarter stood at Rs 19.70 crore compared to Rs 13.23 crore in Q3FY19.

Marico Q3: The FMCG major reported 6.2% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 276 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 260 crore in the same period last financial year. The company's total income declined 1.4% (YoY) to Rs 1,824 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1,850 crore in the same period last year. EBITDA of Marico registered a growth of 0.3%(YoY) at Rs 373 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 372 crore, booked in the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

Equitas Holdings Q3: The company reported a 47% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 78 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, against Rs 53 crore profit in the same period last fiscal. Total revenue from operations grew 24.44% (YoY) to Rs 738 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 593 crore in the same period last year.

Yes Bank: The lender announced that it has sold 2.68% of paid-up share capital of Sical Logistics.

Videocon: The company said the 8th meeting of the consolidated Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the company and other 12 group companies, having a consolidated corporate insolvency resolution process, is scheduled to be held on Friday, 31st January 2020 in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 19 of IBC code.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices: According to media reports Supreme Court is likely to list the modification appeal filed by telcos against the deadline for their statutory AGR dues on February 3. The telecom majors had earlier filed for modification appeal to the apex court to negotiate terms of payment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

ICICI Bank: The lender has announced that RBI has approved the re-appointment of Anup Bagchi as the Executive Director of the bank for a period of two years from February 1, 2020, to January 31, 2022.

Q3 Earnings Today: State Bank Of India, Bank Of India, Vedanta, Castrol India, Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid, Saregama India, Tech Mahindra, Birlasoft, Shoppers Stop, Future Consumer, Everest Industries, Jubilant Life Sciences, Indian Hotels, Magma Fincorp, Indian Energy Exchange, Coromandel International, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Punjab Chemicals And Crop Protection, Ruchi Soya Industries, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Tourism Finance Corporation Of India, Vinati Organics, V-guard Industries, Vascon Engineers among others will be releasing their Q3 results today.