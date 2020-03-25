Stocks in news: Shopper Stop, NTPC, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments.

Shopper Stop: Company clarified to the exchanges BSE, NSE that the significant movement in price of its equity shares in the last one month is primarily due to the impact of Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). The company said there are no other information/announcement that warrants any disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations.

Future Lifestyle Fashions: The company clarified to the exchanges that there is no such information/announcement which needs to be disclosed under regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations. It believes that since the shares of the company are freely traded on the Stock Exchanges, the sharp movement of price of the equity shares during recent past is due to unprecedented market conditions.

NTPC: The company informed BSE and NSE that second unit of 660 MW of Khargone Super Thermal Power Project has been added to installed capacity of company on successful completion of trial operation.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Company announced that it has made timely payment of interest in respect of the unsecured redeemable non - convertible subordinated debt in the nature of Debentures (NCDs) issued on private placement basis.

Delta Corp: Company board will meet on Saturday, 28 March 2020 to consider the proposal for buy-back of fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Re 1 each of the company. As per the filing, the trading window for trading in the Equity Shares of the Company shall be closed from Wednesday, 25 March 2020 to Monday, 30 March 2020.

Arman Financial Services: The company clarified to the exchanges that its promoter group has not sold or reduced its stake in the company, but here has simply been an internal transfer of stake within the promoter group. As per the filing, 2,48,930 shares (2.94% of the share capital) held by Aakash Patel, Non-Executive Director have been transferred in an equal proportion to Ritaben Patel, Non-executive Director(1,24,465 shares) and Jayendra Patel, Vice Chairman & Managing Director(1,24,465 shares). All three are part of the promoter group and are in the same family, the filing added.

Ramco Industries: Company announced that as a measure of preventing the spread of Virus COVID-19, it has introduced Work from Home policy

Usha Martin: The company has decided to temporarily halt operations at its manufacturing facility situated in the State of Jharkhand with effect from 24th March 2020 until further notice.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions: In view of the outbreak of COVID-19 in India, the company has temporarily shut down all its factories in India.

Ballarpur Industries: Company informed the exchanges BSE and NSE that the manufacturing facility of the company at Yamuna Nagar, Haryana-Unit Shree Gopal has been temporarily closed, as per directives of the Government as a preventive measure against Covid-19 pandemic.