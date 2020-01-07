Stocks in focus: Reliance Communications, Suzlon Energy, Canara Bank, Thomas Cook, Goa Carbon and others

Stocks in the news: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus on Wednesday's trading session based on recent and latest news developments.

Bharat Band Today: Shares of public sector banks will be in focus today as central traders unions and bank unions have announced a nationwide strike in order to protest against the 'anti-national' and 'anti-people' policies of the government.

Reliance Communications: The company informed the exchanges that the total financial indebtedness as of December 31 including short-term and long-term debt stood at Rs 32,575 crore. The company also informed in a separate filing that the 16th meeting of Committee of Creditors of Reliance Communications is scheduled to be convened today on January 8, 2020.

Suzlon Energy Limited: The company has informed the exchange on defaulting payment of interest (Rs 538.92 crore) as well as repayment of principal amount (Rs 6,717 crore) worth Rs 7,256 crore on term loans from State Bank of India led consortium of 18 banks and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency. Company's total outstanding debt from banks stood at Rs 12,785.17 crore and Rs 1,263.11 crore from Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds(FCCB), taking the overall financial indebtedness to Rs 14,048 crores.

Canara Bank: lender has paid annual interest amount of Rs 75.60 crore on its unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible, Basel ll compliant tier II series II bond in time on January 7, 2020.

Thomas Cook India: The company said it has signed long term strategic agreement with Experience Hub, the promotion arm of Yas Island Abu Dhabi, to drive 2020 visitation and beyond.

Eon Electric Ltd: Company disclosed its total amount of outstanding borrowings including cash credits from Banks and financial institution which continues beyond 30 days from the date of default stood at Rs 31.57 crore.

Goa Carbon Ltd: The company informed the exchanges about the operational performance in the month of December 2019. Total quantity produced in the month of December by plants situated at Bilaspur, Goa and Paradeep stood at 11,111.800 MT, amounting Rs 18.6 crore in value.

Abhishek Corporation Limited: The company informed the exchanges it has defaulted in payment of repayment of principal amount and interest on loans from banks/financial institutions and unlisted debt securities as on December 31, 2020, totaling to Rs 974.9 crore.

Vindhya Telelinks: The company announced that CARE Ratings Limited has reviewed and revised its credit ratings. CARE has reaffirmed its short term bank facilities to CARE Al+. It also revised long term bank facilities and NCDs to CARE A+, on account of increase in working capital cycle resulting in moderation of financial risk profile and debt coverage indicators during FY18-19 and H1 FY19-20.

Sakthi Sugars Limited: The company informed the exchanges it has defaulted in payment of repayment of principal amount and interest on loans from banks/financial institutions, totaling to Rs 1,480.67 crore.