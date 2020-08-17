Stocks in news: ICICI Bank, Glenmark Pharma, United Breweries, Fortis Healthcare, Berger Paints

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Can Fin Homes, Petronet LNG, Lux Industries, HFCL, Scooters India, Suven Pharma, Sical Logistics among others.

ICICI Bank: The lender has raised Rs 15,000 crore equity capital by issuing shares to qualified investors. ICICI Bank said it has issued 418,994,413 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 358 per equity share.

PNB Housing Finance: The company's board plans to meet on August 19 to consider fund raising.

Glenmark Pharma: The company reported its net profit at Rs 254 cror in Q1 FY21 as against Rs 109.8 crore in the same quarter last year. The revenue stood at Rs 2,344.8 crore as compared to Rs 2,323 crore in Q1 last year.

Berger Paints: The company reported its net profit at Rs 15.1 crore in Q1 FY21 as against Rs 176.4 crore in the same quarter last year. The revenue stood at Rs 931 crore as compared to Rs 1,716 crore in Q1 last year.

United Breweries: The company reported loss at Rs 114.3 crore in Q1 FY21 as against profit of Rs 164.7 crore in the same quarter last year. The revenue stood at Rs 506.8 crore as compared to Rs 2,049.7 crore in Q1 last year.

Fortis Healthcare: Company reported a loss of Rs 188 crore in Q1 FY21 as compared to the profit of Rs 78 crore in Q1FY20. The revenue stood at Rs 606 crore as compared to Rs 1,138 crore the previous year.

PI Industries: Subhash Anand, Chief Financial Officer decided to step down due to personal reasons.

Bharat Electronics: BEL has completed manufacturing the milestone of 30,000 ventilators.

GVK Power & Infrastructure: Statutory auditors of GVK Power and Infrastructure Ltd, Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP have submitted their proposed resignation letter as the beleaguered group is not providing them with the necessary information for audit of the financial statements for FY20.

Telecom stocks: Shares of telecom companies such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Communications will be in focus as the next Supreme Court hearing of the adjusted gross revenues (AGR) case for telcos is scheduled today.

Reliance Industries (RIL): AS per media reports, RIL is in talks to acquire online furniture brand Urban Ladder and milk delivery platform Milkbasket.

Wipro: The IT company said it has completed the acquisition of Brazilian IT firm IVA Servicios de informatica Ltda.

Earnings Today: Can Fin Homes, Petronet LNG, Lux Industries, HFCL, Scooters India, Suven Pharma, Sical Logistics and Orient Paper are among companies which are scheduled to report their April-June quarter results today.