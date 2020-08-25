Stocks in news: Adani Enterprises, ONGC, Suzlon, Allcargo Logistics, Vodafone Idea

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Atul Auto, Canfin Homes, Goodluck India, Ircon International, Anjani Synthetics

Adani Enterprises: Adani Group is in talks to buy out GVK and some of its partners in the Mumbai Airport as it aims to become the country's biggest private airport operator.

Vodafone Idea: Care Ratings Limited has downgraded its rating on Vodafone Idea's Long-Term Bank Facilities and Non-Convertible.

Axis Bank: The private sector lender will acquire 17% stake in Max Life Insurance instead of the 29% proposed earlier.

Allcargo Logistics: Company on Monday said that its promoter group, including Shashi Kiran Shetty and Talentos Entertainment Pvt Ltd, have intimated the company of their plans to delist it.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India: MCX launched the country's first bullion index Bulldex and traded 2,650 lots worth Rs 215.10 crore in its first trading session.

Suzlon Energy: The company board approved the proposal to issue non-convertible debentures worth Rs 4,453.01 crore under its debt restructuring plan.

ONGC: Company said its board will meet on September 1 to consider raising funds of up to Rs 45,000 crore.

