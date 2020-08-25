Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 150 points, Nifty at 11,513; Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on August 25: Domestic benchmarks erased early gains and traded flat with positive bias on Tuesday, amid mixed Asian equities. Earlier at the opening bell, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 150 points higher at 38,932. The Nifty 50 index traded 44 points up at 11,510. Meanwhile, April-June quarterly earnings announcements by Atul Auto, Canfin Homes, Goodluck India, Ircon International, Anjani Synthetics will also set the tone for the stock market today. Yesterday, the S&P BSE Sensex ended 364 points or 0.95% higher at 38,799. The Nifty 50 index closed 94 points or 0.83% at 11,446.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

11. 23 AM: Markets turns muted

11.17 AM: Coronavirus toll

India reported more than 60,000 cases for the seventh straight day, taking the death toll to 58,546 and total coronavirus cases stood at 31.67 lakh as of Tuesday. Worldwide, there were 238 lakh confirmed cases and 8.17 lakh deaths from COVID-19 outbreak.

11.02 AM: Nifty outlook

As per Geojit Financial Services, though 11800 continues to be intact, it may be too much the same of speculative long positions ahead of expiry, as not much help is expected from short covering. The pace of upside is likely to slow down, once beyond 11500, with downside marker pushed higher to 11440 for the day.

10. 44 AM: Gold outlook

On gold's near term outlook, Hareesh V, Geojit's Head of Commodity research said," Optimism surrounding Covid vaccine continues to lift the demand of riskier assets which is weighing the demand of safe assets like gold. A strong US dollar also puts downside pressure on prices. Meanwhile, investors may take a cautious note ahead of the key US central bank speech scheduled on Thursday."

On London spot technical outlook, he added," A break below the stiff support of $1900 is required to continue liquidation pressure for the day. Else, we are likely to see recovery upticks but it needs to break above $2025 to stabilise the momentum.

10. 32 AM: Dollar index today

Dollar was trading lower today as investors awiated release of US new home sales data and US central bank speech, scheduled today.

10. 13 AM: Gold MCX

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange, gold September Futures traded 0.23% or Rs 116 higher at Rs 51,385, after hitting an intraday high of Rs 51,468 against the previous close of Rs 51,269 per 10 gm. MCX gold futures currently trade almost Rs 4,992 lower than the lifetime high of Rs 56,191 per 10 gm, hit on August 7.

10.07 AM: FII/DII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 219.07 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 335.64 crore in the Indian equity market on 24 August, provisional data showed.

9. 56 AM: Nifty technical outlook

Reliance Securities in its daily note said," NSE-NIFTY begun week on a strong note. The index rose to fresh five and half month high on back of strength in the banking and financial service sectors. Due to such a strong up-move in the index, its key technical indicators on the near-term timeframe chart turned in favaour of bulls. This could lead the index towards 11,537 and 11,614 levels in the near-term. In case of decline, the index will initially find support at 11,229 level and then at 11,111 mark, which coincides with its 20-day EMA and recent swing low, respectively.

As for the day, support is placed at around 11,419 and then at 11,372 levels, while resistance is observed at 11,506 and then at 11,545 levels."

9. 41 AM: US-China trade deal

China said on Tuesday it agreed with the United States to continue pushing forward the implementation of the bilateral Phase 1 trade deal reached earlier this year during a call between the two countries' top trade negotiators. Vice Premier Liu He spoke with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, China's commerce ministry reportedly said in a statement. The two sides had constructive talks on the trade deal and strengthening macroeconomic policy coordination, the ministry said.

9. 34 AM: Global markets

Asian stocks were trading higher on Tuesday following a Wall Street rally driven by vaccine hopes. In US, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reached new record closing highs on Monday over optimism of potential medical advances in the war against the coronavirus pandemic.

9. 26 AM: Nifty outlook

On market trend analysis for today, Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking said, "We reiterate our positive view on the index and expect Nifty to test 11,600 soon. With no major event, markets will continue to take cues from the global indices. The recent buoyancy in the banking space is indeed a positive sign however any fresh escalation between India and China at LAC might dent the momentum."

9. 14 AM: Opening session

Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Tuesday, extending last week's gains amid positive global equities. Extending gains for third consecutive session, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 150 points higher at 38,932. The Nifty 50 index traded 44 points up at 11,510.

9 .09 AM:Earnings today

Atul Auto, Canfin Homes, Goodluck India, Ircon International, Anjani Synthetics are among companies scheduled to announce their April- June quarter earnings today.

8. 50 AM: Technical insights

Nifty50 - the benchmark index traded above the crucial support level of 11350 and later almost touched the 11500 levels as resistance was observed at 11,406 and 11,440 levels.

Commenting on Nifty's technical outlook today, Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, said, "We should be able to revisit that price point and possibly higher towards 11700. Any dip can be utilised as a buying opportunity. 11300 is now strong support for the Nifty."

8. 40 AM: Rupee closing

On the currency front, rupee extended gains and ended at 74.31 per US dollar, its highest level since March 18. This was against its earlier closing price of 74.84 per dollar on Friday. Government 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 22 6.22% versus previous close of 6.14%, its highest level since April 22.

8. 30 AM: Closing session

Domestic benchmark indices extended gains for the second straight session and ended on a bullish note on Monday, backed by positive global equities, amid heavy buying in banking and financial stocks. Mirroring encouraging cues from global markets, the S&P BSE Sensex ended 364 points or 0.95% higher at 38,799. The Nifty 50 index closed 94 points or 0.83% at 11,446.

