Stocks in news: Wipro, IRCTC, Aster DM, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, Future Enterprises, Jubilant FoodWorks

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments.

IRCTC: Government is proposing to offer up to 16 lakh equity shares to the eligible employees of the company at a price of Rs 1,377.55 per equity share. Employee OFS will remain open from December 18 to December 21.

Wipro: Company completed acquisition of 83.4 percent equity stake in Chennai-based Encore Theme Technologies.

Telecom stocks: India's cabinet has approved auction of Rs 3.92 trillion worth of airwaves suitable for fourth-generation (4G) mobile networks in March after a gap of more than four years. The cabinet has pproved auction of spectrum in 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz and 2500 MHz frequency bands, for validity period of 20 yrs.

Sugar stocks: Cabinet approved Rs 3,500 crore subsidy for sugar farmers and Rs 6,000 per tonne subsidy for sugar exports to be given for 60 lakh tonnes sugar exports.

Hero MotoCorp: The company said it will increase prices of its vehicles by up to Rs 1,500 from January 1, 2021, to offset impact of rising input costs.

IndusInd Bank: The private lender said Sebi has granted one-month extension for its promoters to infuse residual capital in lieu of conversion of warrants, issued to them last year, worth over Rs 2,695 crore into equity.

Future Enterprises: The Kishore Biyani company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 320.56 crore for the quarter ended September, on account of lower revenue from operations. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 21.78 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Aster DM Healthcare: Company through its subsidiary, Aster DM Healthcare FZC, has acquired a company in the Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands - Aster Caribbean Holdings Ltd.

Dhampure Speciality Sugars: Company agreed to make a strategic investment in Nostalgic Foods Retail.

Sagar Cements: HDFC Asset Management Company reduced stake in the company to 4.61 percent from 6.66 percent.

Motherson Sumi Systems: Fitch Ratings revised the outlook for Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V. to Stable from Negative and has affirmed its long term issuer default rating (IDR) at 'BB'.

Jubilant FoodWorks: The operator of Domino's Pizza and Dunkin Donuts, has launched its second company-owned food services brand Ekdum!