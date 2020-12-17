Share Market News Live: Sensex hits new high, Nifty at 13,742 for first time; HDFC, RIL, SBI top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on December 17: Market indices traded at record highs on Thursday, amid mixed global equities. Sensex traded 180 points higher at 46,846 and Nifty gained by 49 points to 13,731. In today's session, Sensex hit an all-time high of 46,873 and Nifty logged a lifetime high of 13,742. Yesterday, Sensex ended 403 points higher at 46,666 and Nifty gained 114 points to 13,682.

12. 50 PM: Jubilant Foodworks outlook

Amarjeet Maurya - AVP - Mid Caps, Angel Broking said," Jubilant Foodworks (JFL) is a food service company and engaged in retail sales of food through two strong international brands, Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts. JFL has entered into the most preferred food space of Biryanis with its newest brand - Ekdum!. JFL is opening three restaurants in Gurgaon for Delivery, Takeaway and Dine-In, with more restaurants planned to open in NCR over the next few months. In our view, this is a positive move by the company, which would help JFL to boost the revenue growth significantly going ahead."

12. 43 PM: YES Bank share slips 3% today

YES Bank shares were trading 3% lower on Thursday's morning, over profit booking.

With 3 times more sellers than buyers, YES Bank stock opened lower at Rs 17.71 and fell 2.9% to hit the day's low of Rs 18.30 during the session. YES Bank also touched an intraday high of Rs 18.91 against the last closing of Rs 18.85.

YES Bank share has lost 9% in the last week. The share of the private lender has been on a decline this week, after the private lender on Monday sold 15,00,000 equity shares of Sical logistics in several tranches.

12. 30 PM: Rupee rises by 6 paise to 73.52

Indian rupee, the local currency appreciated by 6 paise to 73.52 per US dollar on Thursday's opening trade as sustained foreign fund inflows and positive domestic equities strengthened investor sentiment.

Weakness of the American currency and optimism surrounding the US stimulus package also supported the domestic unit.

The domestic unit opened at 73.52 per greenback at the interbank forex market, rising 6 paise over its previous close.

12. 19 PM: Sugar stokcs gain momentum

Sugar stocks rose in early trade today after the government approved a subsidy of Rs 3,500 crore to sugar mills for the export of 60 lakh tonnes of sweetener during the ongoing marketing year 2020-21. The move is a part of its efforts to help mills clear outstanding dues to sugarcane farmers.

Sakthi Sugars share rose 3.61 per cent, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries rose 4.04 per cent, Simbhaoli Sugars was up 5 per cent, Balrampur Chini Mills gained 4.43 per cent, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar rose 5.18 per cent and Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries gained 4.14% per cent in early trade.

12.00 PM: Market rises further, hits new high

Market indices traded at record highs on Thursday, amid mixed global equities. Sensex traded 113 points higher at 46,780 and Nifty gained by 31 points to 13,714. In today's session, Sensex hit an all-time high of 46,825 and Nifty logged a lifetime high of 13,730.

11. 56 AM: Stocks to watch today on December 17

Wipro, IRCTC, Aster DM, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, Future Enterprises, Jubilant FoodWorks among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Thursday's trading session

11. 44AM: Bector IPO outlook

Keshav Lahoti-Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking said,"Mrs. Bector IPO was subscribed by 11.4 times on the second day of issue. Retail portion was most subscribed by 16.4 times..Non institutional and QIB was subscribed 8.7 times and 4.7 times respectively. We expect the IPO to be subscribed maniy times as the investor interest is quite strong for this IPO. Due to over subscription in such a large number, investors won't get the desired lot in the issue.

Company is one of the leading brands in biscuits and bakery businesses in North India. It has established presence in the retail and institutional bakery business. Company also has wide spread and established sales and distribution network. Although, the outbreak of Covid-19 has an impact on the smooth running of the business, from which gradually things are coming back to normal. Company results were better than the industry in the first half of the fiscal 2021. Company peers such as Britannia Industries, Nestle India, Prataap Snacks and DFM Foods are trading at trailing PE of 50.2, 85.6, 57.1 and 97.6 respectively. On the other hand, the company is priced at trailing PE of 27.9. Given the significant discount compared to listed peers there is comfort on the valuation. We are positive on the long term growth prospects of the industry and the company, and hence recommended to "Subscribe" to the issue for long term as well as for listing gains."

11. 30 AM: Gold outlook

Anuj Gupta- DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking said,"On Wednesday, Spot Gold prices ended higher by 0.58 percent to close at $1864.1 per ounce and Spot silver prices gained about 3.5 percent to close at $25.3 per ounce in line with the international Gold prices. While Silver prices on the MCX ended higher by 1.6 percent closing at Rs.65911 per kg as rising bets on additional stimulus infusion by U.S. underpinned Gold and silver prices.

Markets are expected to have a keen watch on the U.S Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting for cues on their stance going ahead. Inflations risk and a low interest rate environment has elevated the demand for Gold as it is considered as a hedge. However, speedy distribution of the vaccine around the globe including US limited the gains for the safe haven, Gold. Investors charged towards riskier asset class as the vaccine euphoria raised hopes of improvement in the global economic outlook."

11. 20 AM: Crude oil today

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading at USD 51.52 per barrel, higher by 0.86 per cent. Oil price gained as data showed that crude inventories fell last week backed by optimism over coronavirus relief package redied in the US.

11.00 AM: Market rises further

Market indices traded at record highs on Thursday, amid mixed global equities. Sensex traded 90 points higher at 46,757 and Nifty gained by 26 points to 13,709. In today's session, Sensex hit an all-time high of 46,812 and Nifty logged a lifetime high of 13,713.

10. 51 AM: Global markets mixed today

Asian markets are trading mixed as investors reacted to FOMC outcome and Australia's unemployment rate in Nov which came in at 6.8% Vs. 7% in Oct.

US markets closed higher as investors awaited the announcement of fiscal stimulus and after Fed affirmed their pledge to keep benchmark rate near zero and continue bond buying. European markets closed higher as EU signaled progress in post Brexit trade deal with U.K. Concerns persists over lockdown restrictions planned during upcoming festive season.

10. 33 AM: Nifty technical outlook

Sharing a quote by Manish on markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"We are at a very important juncture-13700. This is the upper end of the resistance patch. Either we make a U turn from here and correct a little or we take off and achieve newer highs of 14000-14200. We need to see how the markets close today. 13450-13500 is a good support for the Nifty."

10. 12 AM: Nifty Outlook

Geojit Financial Services said,"Despite a strong push higher in the second half of yesterday, we would be contend with seeing out the 13700/13740 targets that we had initially set out with. We had hinted about trading ranges vastly increasing, and the upside range of the same would be 13922/14000. Meanwhile, expect initial dips to be bought today, but a slippage past 13655/20 could diffuse upside hopes for the day, and render the trend lacklustre."

10.05AM:Market outlook

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said,"The declining dollar index (now at 90.18), sustained FII inflows ( Rs 33000 cr in December so far) and positive news relating to economic recovery have imparted more resilience to the market than expected. The market momentum is very strong defying a much-needed correction. With valuations remaining high a correction is possible any time. Meanwhile, the Fed sounded dovish reaffirming its commitment to continue with its monthly asset-buying program of $ 120 billion every month"

9. 50 AM: Global market update

Geojit Financial said in its note," Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Thursday as investors reacted to the latest announcements from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Wall Street rose on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq closing at a record high as investors awaited a potential fiscal economic stimulus package and after the Federal Reserve repeated a pledge to keep its benchmark interest rate near zero.

The U.S. central bank also kept benchmark interest rates near zero, as expected, following the conclusion of its two-day meeting.

Congressional leaders closed in on a $900 billion rescue deal that would include a new round of direct payments to consumers. However, that package excludes a liability shield for businesses and state and local aid, reports indicated."

9.40AM: Nifty outlook

Reliance Research said in its note," NSE-NIFTY extended gain post a flat to positive close and recorded new high. Positive trend witnessed across the sectors barring Realty and overall market breadth was bullish during the day. Major technical indicators are positively poised. Reiterating our bullish stance, we believe that undergoing positive momentum will continue. The index has potential to explore uncharted territory and will test 14,000 mark. In case of near-term decline, the index will find strong support at 13,500 mark and will rebound.

As for the day, support is placed at around 13,629 and then at 13,575 levels, while resistance is observed at 13,715 and then at 13,746 levels."

9. 30 AM: Market hits new high

In today's session, Sensex hit an all-time high of 46,778 and Nifty logged a lifetime high of 13,713.

9. 20 AM: Opening session

Market indices opened at record highs, although traded flat on Thursday, amid mixed global equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 12 points, indicating muted trend in domestic grounds today. Sensex traded 48 points higher at 46,714 and Nifty gained by 22 points to 13,705.

9.11 AM:Market outlook

Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical, CapitalVia Global Research Limited said," The market breakout above the Nifty 50 Index level of 13600. The market's short-term technical condition shows an upward shift in the prevailing market range, and it is likely to range between 13550 and 13780. It has observed, that the market breadth to improve further along with other momentum indicators like RSI, MACD, indicating an uptrend. We expect the market to gain momentum, leading to an upside projection till the 13780 levels."

9.00 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,981.77 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,718.45 crore in the Indian equity market on 16 December, provisional data showed.

8. 40 AM: Rupee closing

On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated by 5 paise to close at 73.58 per US dollar on Wednesday, as sustained foreign fund inflows and strong domestic equities strengthened investor sentiment.

8. 30 AM: Closing

Equity benchmarks raced to fresh peaks and closed at record highs on Wednesday amid positive trends in global markets. Sensex ended 403 points higher at 46,666 and Nifty gained 114 points to 13,682. In today's session, Sensex hit an all-time high of 46,704 and Nifty logged a lifetime high of 13,692. Yesterday, Sensex ended 9 points higher at 46,263 and Nifty gained 9 points to 13,567.