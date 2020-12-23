Stocks in news: Infosys, Wipro, Bajaj Auto, Vodafone Idea, PNB, LT Foods

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments.

Infosys: Infosys and German automotive major Daimler AG have entered a long-term strategic partnership for a technology-driven IT infrastructure transformation.

Wipro: The IT major on Tuesday said its share buyback programme of up to Rs 9,500 crore, will begin on 29 December and end on 11 January. In another update, the IT major announced a deal with German wholesaler METRO AG at an estimated value of up to $1 billion.

Bajaj Auto: Company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government to set up a manufacturing unit in Chakan at an estimated cost of Rs 650 crore. The facility is expected to commence production in 2023.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone inked a pact with story publishing platform Firework, which will give access to the telco's subscribers to content in form of short video stories.

Aster DM Healthcare: The company selected Cayman Islands to set up Clinical Excellence hub for the Western Hemisphere.

Punjab National Bank: Life Insurance Corporation of India increased stake in the bank to 7.73 percent from 4.12 percent via QIP.

Jubilant FoodWorks: Domino's Pizza introduced 'The unthinkable pizza' - India's first plant-protein pizza 100 percent vegetarian, 100 percent chicken-like!.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Life Insurance Corporation of India reduced stake in company to 8.43 percent from 10.43 percent earlier.

LT Foods: Rating firm CRISIL revised its outlook on the long-term bank facilities of LT Foods to 'positive' from 'stable' while reaffirming the rating at 'A-'. The short-term rating has been reaffirmed at 'A2+'.

Firstsource Solutions: Company arm to buy US-based Co PatientMatters for USD 13 million