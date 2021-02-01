Stocks in news: Titan, Airtel, ICICI Bank, SJVN, Tata Motors, Cipla

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting December earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Castrol, Coromandel International, Finolex Industries, Fortis Hospitals, Nerolac Paints, Mastek among others.

Titan : Ashok Kumar Sonthalia to succeed S Subramaniam as CFO of the company from July 1.

Bharti Airtel: The board of directors of the company in its meeting scheduled on 3rd February will consider routine financing/ re-financing strategies and any consequent raising of capital through various instruments subject to applicable statutory approvals.

Happiest Minds Technologies: The company has signed definitive agreements to acquire US-based Pimcore Global Services for $8.25 million (about Rs 60 crore).

Coromandel International: Crisil has reaffirmed its rating on the Coromandel's commercial papers and bank loan facilities worth Rs 11,000 crore.

SJVN: State-owned SJVN Ltd has bagged a 679 MW hydro-electric project in Nepal, the power ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Tata Motors: The company reported higher profit at Rs 2,906.5 crore in Q3FY21 as against Rs 1,738.3 crore in Q3FY20, while its revenue rose to Rs 75,653.79 crore from Rs 71,676.07 crore YoY.

Tech Mahindra: The IT services exporter company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 1,309.8 crore in Q3FY21 as against Rs 1,064.6 crore in Q3FY20, while its revenue increased to Rs 9,647.1 crore from Rs 9,371.8 crore QoQ.

Cipla: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 748.2 crore in Q3FY21 as against Rs 351 crore in Q3FY20, while its revenue jumped to Rs 5,168.7 crore from Rs 4,371 crore YoY.

IndusInd Bank: The company reported lower profit at Rs 852.8 crore in Q3FY21 as against Rs 1,300.2 crore in Q3FY20, while its revenue increased to Rs 3,406.1 crore from Rs 3,074 crore YoY.

Vedanta: The company reported higher profit at Rs 4,224 crore in Q3FY21 as against Rs 2,665 crore in Q3FY20, while its revenue increased to Rs 22,498 crore from Rs 21,126 crore YoY.

DLF: The company reported higher profit at Rs 451.2 crore in Q3FY21 as against Rs 414 crore in Q3FY20, while its revenue rose to Rs 1,543 crore from Rs 1,342 crore YoY.

JK Lakshmi Cement: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 114 crore in Q3FY21 as against Rs 50.41 crore in Q3FY20, while its revenue increased to Rs 1,260 crore from Rs 1,078 crore YoY.

ICICI Bank: The lender reported higher profit at Rs 4,939.6 crore in Q3FY21 as against Rs 4,146.5 crore in Q3FY20, while its net interest income increased to Rs 9,912.5 crore from Rs 8,545.3 crore YoY.

Bajaj Healthcare: The company reported profit at Rs 26.4 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 6.2 crore in Q3FY20, while its revenue jumped to Rs 178.3 crore from Rs 99.3 crore YoY.

Earnings today: Castrol India, Coromandel International, Finolex Industries, Fortis Malar Hospitals, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Mastek, OnMobile Global, Rane Brake Lining, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infrastructure, Subex, Talbros Engineering, Triveni Turbine and Zydus Wellness are among the top companies that are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings.