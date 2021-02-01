Share Market Live Updates: Sensex jumps 400 points, Nifty above 13,760 ahead of Budget 2021 announcement

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on Union Budget 2021: As predicted earlier, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Monday, ahead of the announcement of Union Budget 2021. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange recovered and traded higher by 30 points, indicating a positive start in domestic grounds today. BSE benchmark index S&P Sensex, traded 300 higher at 46,590 and NSE Nifty 50 index gained 65 points to 13,702. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the eighth Union Budget under the ruling BJP government on February 1, 2021, where she will unveil plans to boost the economy battered by COVID-19 pandemic. Ahead of the presentation of the Budget, the Economic Survey 2021 was tabled in Parliament on January 29. Last Friday, S&P BSE Sensex, tumbled 588.59 points or 1.26% to 46,285.77. The Nifty 50 index lost 182.95 points or 1.32% to 13,634.60.

9. 33 AM: Stocks to watch today on February 1

Titan, Airtel, ICICI Bank, SJVN, Tata Motors, Cipla among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Monday's trading session

Investors are also awaiting December earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Castrol, Coromandel International, Finolex Industries, Fortis Hospitals, Nerolac Paints, Mastek among others.

9. 23 AM: Opening session: Market starts bullish ahead of budget

9. 16 AM: Will govt increase LTCG exemption limit beyond Rs 1 lakh

From a stock markets' point of view, reforming the taxation burden on LTGC and removal of dividend distribution tax have been longstanding expectations of investors. These moves are likely to provide more liquidity in the form of disposable income.

Where some experts have stated that the government is unlikely to revoke or abolish taxes to keep up revenue flows, others are of the view that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget for 2021-22 is likely to increase LTCG exemption limit beyond Rs 1 lakh.

9.09 AM: Q3 Earnings today

Castrol India, Coromandel International, Finolex Industries, Fortis Malar Hospitals, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Mastek, OnMobile Global, Rane Brake Lining, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infrastructure, Subex, Talbros Engineering, Triveni Turbine and Zydus Wellness are among the top companies that are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings.

8. 57 AM: Market reaction on Budget 2020

Markets were nervous after the announcement of the scrapping of dividend distribution tax on companies and cutting taxes for individuals. Announcement of selling govt's stake in Life Insurance Corp. of India also sparked sharp decline in stocks of private insurers. The finance minister pegged the fiscal deficit target for the year 2020/21 at 3.5% of the GDP and revised the country's fiscal deficit target to 3.8% for the current fiscal year.

With no major boost for industry, budget 2020 failed to cheer the Dalal street as the market witnessed its biggest fall on February 1 since 2009. Sensex crashed 2.43% and closed right below 40K, as investors lost around Rs 3.6 lakh crore of wealth on BSE.

8. 44 AM: Market on Budget days

The domestic stock market has witnessed high volatility during most Union Budget announcements in the last 10 years.

Of the last 10 budgets, the stock market has closed lower six times. Twice the indices closed over 1% lower (2012, 2013). This excludes Budget 2020's 2.4% drop in Sensex, the worst budget-day plunge since 2009. On most occasions, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty have mostly ended with a muted response after registering high volatility throughout the session.

8. 36 AM: Global market trend today

Amid worries that problems with vaccine rollouts combined with new strains of COVID-19, markets overseas closed in red last week. Asian markets, however, reversed trend and traded higher today.

U.S. stock indexes fell sharply on Friday after COVID-19 vaccine data from Johnson & Johnson hurt sentiment, while a standoff between Wall Street hedge funds and small, retail investors weighed.

In US, worries of a short squeeze grew after an army of retail investors returned to trade shares in GameStop Corp and Koss Corp. The stocks sky-rocketed after brokers including Robinhood eased some of the restrictions they had placed on trading. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission warned both brokerages and social media traders that it was closely monitoring potential wrongdoing.

8. 32 AM: Expectations on Budget day

Angel Broking in its note said," Post the Covid-19 pandemic there are expectations that the budget would contain measures to boost the economy. In the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government had undertaken targeted fiscal measures aimed at supporting the most critical sectors given the lack of fiscal space to provide support to the economy in the form of large cash spending. We expect the Union Budget 2021-22 to focus on boosting growth through a combination of higher spending along with targeted tax breaks, which will help boost consumption. We expect continued focus on critical sectors like Housing infrastructure and manufacturing along with continued thrust on boosting the rural economy."

8. 27 AM: Economy Survey 2021-22

The Economic Survey 2020-21, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the parliament on Friday, forecasted robust economic growth of 11% for the fiscal year beginning on 1 April 2021.

The document prepared by Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) KV Subramanian stated that the Indian economy is set to contract 7.7% in this fiscal year, the deepest contraction in four decades. The survey also predicted a V-shaped recovery in the next fiscal.

The Indian government may need to continue with an expansionary fiscal stance in order to sustain the recovery in aggregate demand, said the Economic Survey for 2020-21.

The survey, that failed to impress market, added that the soon-to-conclude financial year is likely to see a fiscal slippage and added that the expenditure support provided during the year will impart the required momentum to mid-term growth.

8. 21 AM: Market last week

The Indian benchmark indices witnessed sharp correction last week and as per experts, the share market is expected to remain volatile in this eventful week. In the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark tumbled 2,592.77 points or 5.30 per cent as investors resorted to profit-booking ahead of the Union Budget. Further this week, key economic data that will release that includes manufacturing PMI, services PMI and GST collections data for January.

On stock market reaction to Budget 2021, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said, "In this waning domestic trend, Budget will be the key to provide strength and perform better compared to the rest of the world. Expectations are high that the government should maintain the populist and reformist agenda of maintaining the mass sentiments, deficit discipline and growth in difficult pandemic period."

8. 16 AM: Budget 2021 proceedings to begin at 11 am

Budget 2021 proceedings will begin at 11 am. Last year, Sitharaman had delivered the longest ever budget speech on February 1, 2020. She spoke for 2 hours and 41 minutes. The Union Budget 2021 may well be a "budget like never before", as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman claimed during pre-budget consultations in December. When Sitharaman speaks in Parliament today, she'll have a twin task to deliver -- reviving the economy that was already shaking when Covid-19 hit the country in early 2020 and tackle challenges thrown by the pandemic swiftly.

8.08 AM: Sensex, Nifty may start higher today

Market is awaiting key reforms that could push growth and kickstart the capex cycle in the economy. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange recovered and traded higher by 30 points, indicating a positive start in domestic grounds today.

In economic data, Markit Manufacturing PMI for January will be declared today, 1 February 2021. RBI's Monetary Policy Committee will come out with its last bi-monthly policy for the current financial year on Friday.

8:00 AM: Union Budget 2021-22 to dictate market trend

The share market is expected to remain volatile in this eventful week as the Union Budget. The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present Union Budget 2021 on February 1, 2021. This would be the eighth Annual Budget under the ruling BJP government, where she will unveil plans to boost the economy battered by COVID-19 pandemic. Ahead of the presentation of the Budget, the Economic Survey 2021 was tabled in Parliament on January 29.

