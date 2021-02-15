Stocks in news: Tata Motors, Airtel, Vodafone, PowerGrid, ONGC, Godrej Industries

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Jet Airways, Alora Trading Company, Advance Syntex, CDG Petchem, Emmsons International, Eureka Industries

Tata Motors: Marc Llistosella is the new CEO & MD of Tata Motors w.e.f. July 1, 2021.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The company's net profit in Q3FY21 rose 30.1% to Rs 248 crore from Rs 191 crore, while revenue increased 1.9% to Rs 2,787 crore from Rs 2,735.5 crore, YoY.

Bharti Airtel: The company said its board will meet on February 17 to discuss the future strategic plans and reorganisation of the shareholding framework of subsidiary companies

Vodafone Idea: The company reported narrowing of consolidated loss to Rs 4,532.1 crore in the third quarter ended on December 31. It also said it is currently in active discussions with potential investors.

PowerGrid Corporation: The company acquired 74% shareholding of JV Partner in Jaypee PowerGrid.

Tata Steel: The company is betting on expanding steel demand to double its capacity to 40 million tonnes.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Mortgage lender Indiabulls Housing Finance is looking to raise Rs 5,000 crore through the securitisation route in fourth quarter of the current financial year, according to a senior company official.

Sterling and Wilson Solar: The company said it has bagged an order worth Rs 930 crore in Egypt. It has signed an order worth $127.5 million (Rs 930 crore) in the Kom Ombo region of Egypt, a statement by Sterling and Wilson said.

HCL Tech: HCL Technologies plans to raise about $500 million in an overseas bond sale.

Magma Fincorp: The company said it is holding an EGM next month to seek shareholders' approval to the preferential allotment of shares for Rs 3,206 crore to Adar Poonawalla-controlled Rising Sun Holdings (RSHPL) to give it a controlling stake in the NBFC.

IDBI Bank: IDBI Bank said its board has approved a proposal of setting off the lender's accumulated losses by April 1, 2021, in full or partially, by using the balance in the securities premium account.

ONGC: The company is forming a new subsidiary for gas business that could be used to bid and buy gas from the firm's own fields. ONGC's net profit for Q3 was down 52.1% at Rs 1,378.2 crore against Rs 2,877.8 crore (QoQ), while its revenue was up 0.6 % at Rs 17,023.8 crore against Rs 16,917.1 crore (QoQ).

Siemens: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 295.5 crore in December quarter 2020 as against Rs 265.8 crore in December quarter 2019, while its revenue rose to Rs 2,925.5 crore from Rs 2,537 crore YoY.

Force Motors: The company reported consolidated loss at Rs 18.95 crore in Q3FY21 against profit Rs 13.80 crore. Company's revenue fell to Rs 491.18 crore from Rs 869.11 crore YoY.

Godrej Industries: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 170.66 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 157.88 crore in Q3FY20, while its revenue fell to Rs 2,356.5 crore from Rs 2,696.3 crore YoY. The board has granted approval for engaging in financial services business.

GIC Housing Finance: The company reported profit at Rs 60.98 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 14.21 crore in Q3FY20. Its revenue fell to Rs 311.34 crore from Rs 312.11 crore YoY.

Hazoor Multi Projects: The company received work order of Rs 7.18 crore for completion of balance work of 'National Highway No 548-A from Section Waken Pali to 2 lane with paved shoulder' from Varaha Infra.

PNC Infratech: Subsidiary PNC Gomti Highways received communication from National Highways Authority of India confirming the achievement of financial closure.

Dilip Buildcon: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 182.23 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 88.07 crore in Q3FY20, revenue increased to Rs 2,746.2 crore from Rs 2,564.4 crore YoY.

