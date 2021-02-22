Stocks in news: Jet Airways, PNB Housing, Karnataka Bank, Axis Bank, Inox Leisure

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments.

Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open tad higher; ONGC, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank top gainers

Tata Consumer Products: Kottaram Agro Foods Private Limited has become wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Consumer Products after the Tata group company successfully completed the acquisition of 100% of the equity share capital of the company

Torrent Power: The company has emerged as the highest bidder for 51% stake in a power distribution company in the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

Jet Airways: Jalan Kalrock Consortium, the winning bidder for Jet Airways, expects to restart operations of the defunct airline in four to six months after receiving approval from the NCLT for its resolution plan.

Jubilant FoodWorks: The food services major Jubilant FoodWorks said will fully acquire Fides Food Systems Cooperatief UA Netherlands (Fides) for an agreed investment of 24.8 million pounds (about Rs 250 crore) through its wholly-owned subsidiary Jubilant FoodWorks Netherlands BV.

Thomas Cook: The travel services firm plans to raise up to Rs 450 crore via issue of Optionally Convertible Cumulative Redeemable Preference shares (OCCRPS) through private placement.

PNB Housing: Punjab National Bank (PNB) will not participate in capital raise plans of its housing finance subsidiary, PNB Housing Finance, but the company will continue to scout for raising equity from other sources, according to a regulatory filing.

NTPC : On successful commissioning, 5 MW last part capacity for 20 MW Auraiya Solar PV Project at Auraiya, UP, has been declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 hours as of 20.02.2021.

Axis Bank : ICRA has reaffirmed its rating AAA (Stable) for Infrastructure Bonds/Debentures, AAA(hyb)(Stable) for Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds and Lower Tier II Bonds and AA+(hyb)(Stable) for Basel III Compliant Tier I Bonds and A1+ for Certificates of Deposit and MAAA(Stable) for Fixed Deposit

Karnataka Bank : The bank reported to the RBI a fraud of about Rs 34.16 crore in credit facilities extended to IL&FS Transportation Networks, which is a dud account now.

Inox Leisure : The Company has commenced the commercial operations of a Multiplex Cinema Theatre at Kolkata with effect from February 20, 2021.

Wanbury : The company board approved issue and allotment of equity shares through preferential issue.

Narayana Hrudayalaya: The healthcare service provider said its subsidiary plans to invest USD 100 million for capacity expansion in the Cayman Islands.

Aarti Drugs : The company winds up UAE-based subsidiary Pinnacle Life Science LLC.

Amara Raja: Company has opened the country's maiden technology hub to develop lithium-ion cells, at its Tirupati facility in Andhra Pradesh.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals : ICRA has upgraded company's long-term rating to ICRA A and short-term rating to ICRA A1.