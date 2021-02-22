Share Market Live: Sensex down 620 points, Nifty at 14,830; M&M, Axis Bank, L&T, Maruti top losers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on February 22: Share market indices turned volatile and fell sharply on Monday, amid mixed global equities. Extending fall fot the fifth consecutive session, Sensex fell by 550 points to trade at 50,320 and Nifty fell by 110 points to 14,870. Traders said after the recent rise to lifetime highs and said markets are experiencing correction after significant gains made post the Union Budget and positive quarterly results. Further, fresh concerns over the increase in the number of infected COVID-19 cases contributed to the fears that the economic impact will be much larger than earlier estimates. Last Friday, market indices declined for the fourth straight session, the S&P BSE Sensex ended 434 points lower at 50,889 and NSE Nifty 50 index fell by 137 points to 14,981. Most market analysts see further consolidation in equities, in absence of any major trigger.

Here's a look at the LIVE updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

11. 36 AM: IPO Note on Heranba Industries Ltd.- Subscribe

Geojit Financial Services said in its note today,"Heranba to enter the highly regulated markets of USA & Europe to tap the growth opportunities with higher margins for their existing and new line of products. Revenue grew ~13% CAGR over FY18-20 led by strong volume, increase in export sales and good monsoon. PAT grew at a CAGR of 44%(FY18-20). At the upper price band of Rs.627, HIL is available at P/E of 18.9x (annualized basis on FY21E EPS of Rs.33.2) which is reasonable compared to its peers. We assign a "Subscribe" rating for the issue on a long-term basis considering the strong distribution network, increasing export opportunity with healthy margins and profitability."

11. 24 AM:Tata Consumer Products falls marginally

Tata Consumer Products fell 0.06% to Rs 685 after the company successfully completed the acquisition of 100% of the equity share capital of the Kottaram Agro Foods. Consequently, Kottaram Agro Foods has become wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

11. 18 AM: Torrent Power gains over 4%

Torrent Power gained over 4% today after the company emerged as the highest bidder for 51% stake in a power distribution company in the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

11.06 AM: Nifty technical outlook

Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking) said," For the major part of the week, the market has been experiencing some pressure at higher levels and this is what we have been alluding to in our intra-week commentaries. Technically speaking, last week's high precisely coincided around the crucial resistance zone of 15380 -15500 (which is the 161% Golden Ratio of the entire fall from Jan'20 highs to March'20 lows). Hence, some sort of pause around it was quite evident. Although, the market has come off a bit in the last three sessions, structurally there is no major damage done on the charts. It should merely be considered as a profit booking as of now. Going ahead, we need to keep a close eye on how Nifty behaves around its key support zone of 14750 -14550. Only a sustainable breach of these crucial levels should be considered as a short term trend reversal. On the flipside, 15100 -15200 would be seen as immediate hurdles and any bounce towards this is most likely to get sold into."

10. 52 AM: Morning market movement view

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"15100-15150 was a short-term support that the index broke last week. We saw a quick slide of almost 200 points thereafter. Our next support is at 14800 and this would be a medium-term support for the markets. If we need to continue the bull streak, we should not break this level. If we do, the Nifty could slide to 14400."

10. 43AM: Stocks to watch today on February 22

Jet Airways, PNB Housing, Karnataka Bank, Axis Bank, Inox Leisure among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Monday's trading session

Stocks in news: Jet Airways, PNB Housing, Karnataka Bank, Axis Bank, Inox Leisure

10. 30 AM: Bitcoin surges to all-time high of $56,620

Bitcoin hit a fresh high in Asian trading on Saturday, extending a two-month rally that saw its market capitalisation cross $1 trillion a day earlier.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency rose to an record $56,620, taking its weekly gain to 18%. It has surged more than 92% this year.

Bitcoin surges to all-time high of $56,620, ether rallies to fresh peak

10. 26 AM: Market trades lower

Share market indices turned volatile and turned lower on Monday, amid mixed global equities. Sensex fell by 305 points to trade at 50,581 and Nifty fell by 98 points to 14,900.

10. 13 AM: FPIs invest Rs 24,965 crore in February so far

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) maintained their buying spree of Indian market, investing Rs 24,965 crore so far in February amid optimism about the COVID-19 vaccine and faster-than-expected economic recovery. The Union Budget proposals also boosted investors' sentiment.

FPIs continue buying spree, invest Rs 24,965 crore in February so far

10. 05 AM: M-cap of 8 out of 10 top firms plunges by Rs 1.23 lakh crore this week

The market capitalisation of eight out of 10 most-valued firms saw an erosion of Rs 1,23,670.47 crore last week. The drop came about in line with a bearish broader market trend. The BSE benchmark fell 654.54 points, or 1.26 per cent, last week.

However, only State Bank of India (SBI) and Reliance Industries (RIL) emerged as gainers in the list of most-valued companies. Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was the biggest laggard on the list as its market valuation slumped Rs 44,672.14 crore to Rs 11,52,770.11 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation plunged by Rs 23,964.99 crore to reach Rs 8,47,754.65 crore.

M-cap of 8 out of 10 top firms plunges by Rs 1.23 lakh crore this week

9. 40 AM: Global markets today

Grojit Financial said,"Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Monday as China left its benchmark lending rate unchanged over the weekend.

China kept the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) unchanged at 3.85%, largely in line with expectations. The five-year LPR was also kept steady at 4.65%. The LPR is a lending reference rate set monthly by 18 banks.

Stocks on Wall Street closed near break-even on Friday as investors sold technology shares that have rallied through the pandemic and rotated into cyclical stocks set to benefit from pent-up demand once the coronavirus pandemic is subdued.

The House of Representatives will try to pass a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan before the end of February, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday. Democratic Congressional leaders may try to pass a package without votes from Republicans."

09. 34 AM: Opening session

Share market indices opened tad bullish on Monday, amid mixed global equities. Sensex gained 25 points to trade at 50,906 and Nifty gained by 10 points to 14,992.

9. 27 AM: Nifty technical outlook

Reliance Research said in it note," NSE-NIFTY breached its prior weekly rising trend and reported fall of 1.2%. The index gained once out of five trading sessions. On Friday, continuing its prior daily falling trend, the index lost 15,000 mark and slipped to 2-week low. Major technical indicators were negatively poised and slipped below their threshold level. This could drag the index towards 14,850-level initially and 14,600-level subsequently. On the higher side, the index will face hurdle at around 15,250-level.

As for the day, support is placed at around 15,048 and then at 14,977 levels, while resistance is observed at 15,220 and then at 15,322 levels."

9. 10 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 118.75 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,174.98 crore in the Indian equity market on 19 February, provisional data showed.

8. 55 AM: Nifty technical

Expressing views on the Nifty index falling back below 15K mark, Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research said," The expected levels of the market are likely to be in the range of 14860 and 15250, and it's going to crucial for the short-term market scenario to sustain above the 14860 Nifty 50 Index level. Therefore, The short-term traders use the rally to exit while buying any dip towards the support level around 14860-14840. The market breadth to deteriorate, indicating a likelihood of higher volatility."

8. 45 AM: Closing on Friday

Declining for the fourth straight session, the S&P BSE Sensex ended 434 points lower at 50,889 and NSE Nifty 50 index fell by 137 points to 14,981. Last week, the indices have corrected by 1.5%. However, both are up 6% each since the beginning of the year. Most market analysts see further consolidation in markets, in absence of any major trigger.

Sensex falls 434 points, Nifty at 14,981: Five factors behind the market crash

Top losers today: ONGC, Tata Steel, State Bank of India fall up to 5%