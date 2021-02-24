Stocks in news: Coal India, Pfizer, SBI Cards, Tata Power, NTPC, UPL

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments.

Share Market Live: Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty at 14,750; ONGC, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech top gainers

Coal India: Board members of the company will meet on March 5, 2021, to consider the second interim dividend.

Pfizer: Company's COVID-19 vaccine has received full approval from Brazil's health regulatory agency.

Tata Power : The company will issue NCDs worth Rs 900 crore on private placement basis.

SPARC : US FDA sought new phase 3 study on cancer drug Taclantis.

SBI Cards : The company will issue NCDs worth Rs 550 crore.

Mazagon Dock : The company signed MoU with Mumbai Port Trust in Maritime India Sumit 2021.

Alkem Labs : The company received US FDA nod for generic of antibiotic drugs Omnicef and Suprax.

Aurobindo Pharma: To avail the benefit of captive consumption of solar power, the company has entered into binding agreements to invest Rs 5.38 crore each in NVNR (Ramannapet I) Power Plant and NVNR (Ramannapet II) Power Plant, Hyderabad. The company will hold 26 per cent of the equity share capital of each of the solar power generating companies after subscription.

Sanofi India: A final dividend of Rs 125 per share and a special dividend of Rs 240 per share has been approved by the company.

NTPC: The company said that it has signed a share purchase agreement to buy GAIL's 25.51 per cent shareholding in Ratnagiri Gas and Power Pvt Ltd (RGPPL) to exit from Konkan LNG.

Tata Consumer Products: As per a press release issued by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Tata Consumer Products will replace GAIL India in Nifty50 Index with effect from March 31, 2021.

United Spirits : The company initiated a strategic review of selected popular brands and the review is expected to be completed by the end of the 2021 calendar year.

UPL : The company has issued an update on the fire incident at Unit 5, Jhagadia. The company issued a closure notice for the entire plant saying that operating the plant is a safety risk. The closure will take place gradually as an immediate shutdown of a chemical unit may lead to another accident.