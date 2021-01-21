Stocks in news: L&T Tech, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, UltraTech Cement

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting December quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their Q3 earnings are Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, AAVAS Financiers, MCX India, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Cyient.

L&T Technology Services: The company's net profit in Q3FY21 rose 12.4% to Rs 186.1 crore from Rs 165.5 crore while revenue increased 6.6% QoQ to Rs 1,400.7 crore from Rs 1,313.8 crore.

Bajaj Finance: The company's Q3FY21 consolidated net profit declined to Rs 1,146 crore from Rs 1,614 crore, while revenue fell to Rs 4,296 crore from Rs 4,535 crore, YoY.

Axis Bank: Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of stake in Max Life Insurance by Axis Bank, Axis Capital and Axis Securities.

HDFC Asset Management Company: The company's Q3FY21 net profit rose 5 percent to Rs 369.26 crore from Rs 352.55 crore, YoY. Total income grew to Rs 594.91 crore from Rs 591.99 crore.

Aditya Birla Fashion: Competition Commission of India approved Flipkart's 7.8 percent stake buy in Aditya Birla Fashion.

Sun Pharma: The company to consider declaring interim dividend along with Q3 results on January 29.

Havells India: The company reported higher profit at Rs 350.1 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 200.6 crore in Q3FY20, while its revenue jumped to Rs 3,175.2 crore from Rs 2,273.3 crore, YoY.

Phillips Carbon Black: The company's net profit in Q3FY21 rose to Rs 125.44 crore from Rs 70.06 crore, while revenue grew marginally to Rs 769.4 crore from Rs 768.65 crore, YoY.

Siemens: Ola has partnered with Siemens to build its upcoming electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.

UltraTech Cement: The company will consider the proposal for raising funds in its board meeting on January 23.

Results today: Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, AAVAS Financiers, MCX India, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Cyient, Genus Power Infrastructures, Indo Count Industries, Indian Energy Exchange, IIFL Securities, JBF Industries, Jindal Steel & Power, JK Tyre & Industries, Kajaria Ceramics, Kirloskar Pneumatic, Man Industries, Mphasis, Music Broadcast, Reliance Power, Saregama India, South Indian Bank, SRF, Supreme Petrochem, Westlife Development, Zensar Technologies and Zicom Electronic Security Systems are among others will announce Q3 earnings today.

