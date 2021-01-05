Stocks in news: HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Edelweiss Financial, Sun Pharma, NBCC, L&T

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments.

HDFC: The individual loan business of the mortgage lender continued to see improvements during the quarter ended 31 December 2020. Disbursement growth over the corresponding quarter of the previous year was 26%, while individual loan disbursements stood at 86% of the levels in the corresponding period of the previous year, it said in a regulatory filing.

Bajaj Finance: The company's assets under management (AUM) stood at approximately Rs 143,700 crore on 31 December 2020 as compared to Rs 145,092 crore on 31 December 2019, Bajaj Finance said in a quarterly update. Consolidated liquidity surplus stood at approximately Rs 14,600 crore. The company continues to remain well capitalized with a capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) of approximately 28.0% as of 31 December 2020.

Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL): The company reported a 20% year-on-year rise in production to 19.3 lakh tonnes during the third quarter of FY 21. The company's December production reached a record high level of 7.27 lakh tonnes, rising 30% YoY.

IIFL Securities: IIFL Insurance Brokers Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of IIFL Securities, has received permission from IRDA for undertaking insurance e-commerce activities in India through Insurance Self Networking Platform (ISNP).

Edelweiss Financial Services: The company has raised over Rs 240 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The retail category was oversubscribed 2.27 times with a total collection of Rs 181 crore from 10,647 applications.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The company has issued a notice of optional redemption to the holders of U.S. $200 million 4.5% Senior Notes due 2021 listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

Sun Pharma: The company has initiated Phase 2 clinical trial for a product being developed to treat patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

National Fertilizers Limited (NFL): The company has achieved ever highest production of 9.99 Lakh MT Urea in the third quarter of FY21.

NBCC: The company has awarded construction work worth Rs 351 crore to Gaursons Hi-Tech.

Force Motors: The company sold 1,084 vehicles in December 2020. Force Motors sold 787 units in the domestic market and exported 297 units.

L&T, ZEEL: Income tax officials conducted surveys at offices of engineering major Larsen & Toubro and media firm Zee Group for alleged GST evasion, an official of the tax department said.

KNR Construction: The company has received orders worth of Rs 603.63 crore from Project Director, Highways (FAC), Chennai Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor Project.