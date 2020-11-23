Stocks in news: RIL, IRCTC, BEML, Punjab National Bank, Ashok Leyland

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments.

Share Market News Live: Sensex up 280 points, Nifty at 12,960; RIL, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank top gainers

Reliance Industries: The Competition Commission of India approved Future Retail & Reliance Retail deal, in a setback for Amazon.com Inc.

Prestige Estates: The realty firm said it will develop four new housing projects in Bengaluru, Goa and Hyderabad with an investment of nearly Rs 2,000 crore amid recovery in demand for residential properties.

IRCTC: Government has appointed Crawford Bayley & Co. as legal advisor for disinvestment of paid up equity capital of IRCTC through offer for sale.

BEML: The company received an additional order worth Rs 501 crore for Mumbai metro.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Board approves appointment of Dinabandhu Mohapatra as Independent Director of the company for three years.

Sical Logistics: Has defaulted on Rs 281 crore worth of loan and interest to lenders. Total outstanding short- and long-term borrowings as on 30 September stood at Rs 913.87 crore.

Punjab & Sind Bank: The bank said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore by issuing shares on a preferential basis.

Punjab National Bank: ICRA revised rating on bank's Basel III Compliant Tier II bonds to AA (hyb) (Stable) from AA- (hyb) (Stable).

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: CARE revised rating on bank's unsecured redeemable non-convertible subordinated Lower Tier II bonds to BB-

Ashok Leyland: Board approved the introduction of Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for all eligible employees of the company. Company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary 'Vishwa Buses and Coaches Limited' (VBCL) with a paid-up share capital of Rs 60 crore.