Stocks in news: RIL, Biocon, Adani Gas, Maruti Suzuki, ITC, Ashok Leyland

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting July- Sept quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Oil India, IndiaMART InterMESH, Bayer Cropscience, Delta Corp, Dredging Corporation of India, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Honeywell Automation among others.

RIL, Future Retail: Future Retail has filed a suit against Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC in the Delhi High Court on Saturday to seek 'relief' from the US ecommerce giant from interfering with its bid to sell the retail business to Reliance Industries.

Biocon: The company's arm Biocon Biologics approved a $150 million fund injection from Goldman Sachs.

Adani Gas: The company has entered into a strategic collaboration to explore clean energy solutions with Italy-based Snam.

Dilip Buildcon: Company said it has emerged as the lowest bidder for development of CIL arm's mining project in Odisha having a contract value of Rs 37,215.54 crore.

Indian Overseas Bank: Indian Overseas Bank has sought a capital support of about Rs 1,000 crore from the government in order to create a buffer for any exigency, a top official of the bank said.

Maruti Suzuki: The company's total October passenger vehicle production rose 50.7% to 1.76 lakh from 1.17 lakh, YoY.

Aurobindo Pharma: The company has completed the acquisition of MViyeS Pharma Ventures.

ITC: Cigarettes-to-hotels company ITC posted a decline in profits for the second quarter in a row. The company's net profit in Q2FY21 fell 19.7% to Rs 3,232.4 crore from Rs 4,023.1 crore while its revenue rose 0.9% from Rs 11,976.8 crore from Rs 11,871.5 crore, YoY.

Vedanta: The company's consolidated net profit in Q2FY21 fell 61.8% YoY to Rs 824 crore from Rs 2,158 crore while its consolidated revenue declined 3.9% YoY to Rs 21,107 crore during the quarter ended September 31, 2020 from Rs 21,958 crore.

Ashok Leyland: The auto major's reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 146.7 crore in Q2FY21 as against a profit of Rs 38.9 crore, YoY. Consolidated revenue declined 27.8% YoY to Rs 2,836.6 crore during the quarter ended September 31, 2020 from Rs 3,929.5 crore.

SAIL: The steel manufacturer reported a net profit of Rs 436.5 crore during the quarter ended September 31, 2020 as against a loss of Rs 286 crore, YoY. Revenue increased 19.8% to Rs 16,925.5 crore in Q2FY21 from Rs 14,129, YoY.

Cipla: The pharma major's consolidated net profit during the quarter ended September 31, 2020 rose 37.8% to Rs 661.8 crore from Rs 480 crore while its revenue increased 14.6% to Rs 5,038.3 crore from Rs 4,395.8 crore, YoY.

United Breweries: The company's net profit during the quarter ended September 31, 2020 fell 96.5% YoY to Rs 4 crore from Rs 115 crore while its revenue fell 40.9% YoY to Rs 933.2 crore in Q2FY21 from Rs 1,578.6 crore.

Earnings Today: Oil India, IndiaMART InterMESH, Bayer Cropscience, Delta Corp, Dredging Corporation of India, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Honeywell Automation, JK Cement, NOCIL, Parag Milk Foods, PC Jeweller, PSP Projects, PTC India, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, SREI Infrastructure Finance, VIP Industries, Zuari Agro Chemicals among others will report September quarter earnings today.