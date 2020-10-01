Stocks in news: RIL, Dr Reddy, Lupin, PNB, HDFC

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments.

Inox Leisure, PVR: The central government has allowed cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes to operate with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity from October 15.

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals: Company to debut on October 1 after finalising issue price at Rs 340 per share.

Computer Age Management Services: Company to list shares on October 1, issue price fixed at Rs 1,230 per share

RIL: Silver Lake will invest an additional Rs 1,875 crore into Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

KEC International: Company has bagged three fresh orders worth Rs 1,033 crore.

Dr Reddy's Labs: Company has recieved tentative US FDA nod for Eslicarbazepine Acetate used to treat a certain type of seizure disorder.

PNB: The lender has declared its exposure of Rs 1,203.26 crore to Sintex Industries Ltd (SIL) as fraud.

Lupin: Company launched cancer drug Lapatinib tablets in the US. (Image: Reuters)

Bank Of Maharashtra: The lender has waived processing fee for retail loans.

Speciality Restaurants: Brokerage CRISIL has rated company's long-term rating outlook to negative.

Natco Pharma: The pharma company has launched breast cancer medicine Lapatinib tablets in the US market.

Bank of Baroda: Bank's wholly-owned non-functional subsidiary at UK - BOB (UK) Ltd. has been dissolved.

Thomas Cook India: The company has opened new franchise (Gold Circle Partner Outlet) at Panchkula, Chandigarh.

HDFC: The National Housing Bank has imposed a penalty of Rs 1.5 lakh on the company for non-compliance with two provisions of the Housing Finance Companies (NHB) Directions, 2010 during the financial year 2018-19.

PNC Infratech: CARE has reaffirmed credit rating on the long term bank facilities of two subsidiaries - PNC Aligarh Highways at A/Stable and PNC Triveni Sangam Highways CARE A-/Stable.