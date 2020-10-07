Stocks in news: TCS, RIL, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Future Consumer

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also keenly awaiting Q2 earnings seasontaking off with IT major TCS releasing numbers today.

Share Market News Live: Sensex Nifty trade tad higher; RIL, SBI, TCS top performers

TCS: The IT major is likely to report a 8-15 per cent sequential rise in September quarter profit on Wednesday.

Reliance Industries: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority will invest Rs 5,512.50 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd for a 1.2% stake. This takes company's total fundraise to Rs 37,710 crore in less than four weeks.

State Bank of India: The government on Tuesday appointed Dinesh Kumar Khara as chairman of SBI. He replaces Rajnish Kumar, who completed his three-year term on Tuesday.

Indian Energy Exchange: Company approved the further investment of Rs 6.25 crore in subsidiary Indian Gas Exchange, by way of subscription to equity shares through rights issue.

Linde India: Subhabrata Ghosh resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Mahanagar Gas: The company has cut CNG price by Rs 1.05 per kg, the PNG price is down by Rs 0.70 per standard cubic meter in and around Mumbai.

Bajaj Finance: The company said its consolidated deposit book rose by 22.5 per cent to Rs 21,600 crore as of September 2020, while customer franchise grew by 14 per cent to 4.41 crore.

KNR Constructions: The company said its arm has received the appointed date from NHAI for a Rs 9,200 crore highway project in Tamil Nadu.

Future Consumer: The company said it has defaulted on payment of principal redemption and interest on loans from banks and other financial institutions.

DHFL: Debt-ridden mortgage lender said that fraudulent transactions worth Rs 2,150.84 crore by way of undervaluing the company's insurance subsidiary have been detected by transaction auditor Grant Thornton.