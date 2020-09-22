Stocks in news: Angel Broking, HDFC Bank, Ramco Cements, HSIL, Eros International

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today.

Angel Broking: The IPO will open for subscription on September 22 and close on September 24, with a price band at Rs 305-306 per share

HDFC Bank: The bank denied the allegations of misleading claims leveled by a US-based law firm to seek damages in a class action suit.

Indian NBFIs - IIFL Finance, Muthoot Finance, Shriram Transport, Manappuram Finance : Fitch Ratings took rating action on the long-term issuer default ratings of four non-bank financial companies, including Shriram Transport Finance (STFC) and Muthoot Finance (MFL), IIFL Finance and Manappuram Finance (MFIN)

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea: Telecom operators which have pending adjusted gross revenue dues will have to pay 10 per cent of the total liability by March 31 irrespective of the part-payments made by them, PTI reported.

Phillips Carbon Black: CARE reaffirmed company's long-term credit rating at AA-/Stable.

Ramco Cements: ICRA reaffirmed long term credit rating at AA+/Stable.

Tata Motors DVR: The Vanguard Group Inc A/C Vanguard Emerging Market Stock Index Fund A Series Of V I E I F bought 30,41,977 Tata Motors DVR at Rs 63.37 each.

HSIL: Company approved buyback of up to Rs 70 crore worth of shares at Rs 105 per share

Eros International Media: Acuite Ratings & Research has assigned its long-term rating of 'ACUITE B' on the Rs. 465 crore bank facilities of the company, with a stable outlook.