'3 killed, 6 injured': Premier Explosives shares update on blast in Telangana factory; stock tumbles 13%

Premier Explosives Ltd on Wednesday informed bourses about a fire and explosion at its factory located at Katepally Village in Telangana. "This is to inform you that there was a fire and explosion at around 04.55 pm on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in propellant mixing building of our factory situated at Katepally Village, Motakondur Mandal, Yadadri-Bhongir District, Telangana. We regret for the loss of three lives and join the bereaved families in praying for the departed souls. Another six persons, who were injured in the incident have been shifted to hospital for treatment," it stated in a BSE filing.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"Emergency measures were taken immediately under the supervision of Directors and senior officers, which helped in containing the impact of the explosion. The exact cause of the fire and explosion is being investigated, and we are cooperating fully with the concerned authorities," the company added.

"The fire and explosion has resulted in damage of a building and machinery, and these assets have been appropriately insured and the company is in the process of ascertaining the actual loss caused due to the fire and explosion," it further stated.

Shares of Premier Explosives were last seen 12.61 per cent lower at Rs 408.70. At this price, the stock has corrected 24.80 per cent in 2025 so far.

Technically, the scrip traded lower than the 5-day, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but higher than the 10-day, 20-, 30-day and 50-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 55.04. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

Advertisement

As per BSE, the stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 69.91 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 9.35. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 5.86 with a return on equity (RoE) of 13.37. According to Trendlyne data, Premier Explosives has a one-year beta of 1.5, indicating high volatility.

As of March 2025, promoters held a 41.33 per cent stake in the company.