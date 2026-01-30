3 trading picks to play budget theme: Check target, stop loss & more

As investors and traders await the upcoming Union Budget on Sunday, February 01, Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking has suggested three-stocks namely- Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Titan Company Ltd and Grasim Industries Ltd- to buy to play the budget theme based on their technical parameters. Here's what he said about these stocks including target, stop losses and more:



Advertisement

Related Articles

Titan Company | Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,500 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,700

Titan continues to exhibit a strong bullish structure in the longer-term trend, characterized by a consistent higher high–higher low formation, reflecting sustained strength and trend continuity. It is undergoing a healthy retracement toward the breakout support zone, which is closely aligned with the 20-week EMA, highlighting a constructive pullback rather than a trend reversal. This price behavior suggests strong demand emerging at lower levels and reinforces the medium- to long-term bullish outlook. On the weekly chart, the stock continues to trade comfortably above its all EMAs, underscoring the strength of the prevailing trend. Momentum indicators further support the positive bias, with the RSI at 58.25 on the weekly chart, sustaining above its support zone and trending upward, signaling improving momentum without entering overbought territory. Based on technical parameters, investors may consider long positions near current levels, with dips offering accumulation opportunities up to Rs 3,850, targeting Rs 4,500, while maintaining a stop loss at Rs 3,700 to manage downside risk.



Advertisement

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,900 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,325

GRSE continues to maintain a positive long-term structure, characterized by a consistent higher high–higher low formation, which reflects an intact primary uptrend. Recently, the stock has witnessed a healthy retracement, aligned with the 50-week EMA. It is trading above its all EMAs on the weekly chart, all of which are positively aligned, underscoring the strength of the prevailing trend. Momentum indicators also support the constructive outlook, with the RSI at 51 on the weekly chart, taking support near lower levels and turning upward, suggesting a gradual pickup in momentum without overbought conditions. Based on these technical parameters, investors may consider long positions near current levels, with dips offering accumulation opportunities up to Rs 2,400. The stock has the potential to move toward a target of Rs 2,900, while maintaining a stop loss at Rs 2,325 to manage downside risk.



Advertisement

Grasim Industries | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,225 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,650

Grasim continues to exhibit a positive long-term structure, characterized by a higher high–higher low formation, indicating that the primary uptrend remains intact. In the near term, the stock is consolidating in a sideways range formation, supported by a consistently upward-sloping 50-week EMA, which is acting as a dynamic support and reflecting sustained institutional demand. It is trading comfortably above its all EMAs on the weekly chart, all of which are positively aligned, reinforcing the strength of the prevailing trend. Based on technical parameters, investors may consider long positions near current levels, with dips offering accumulation opportunities up to Rs 2,725. The stock has the potential to move toward a target of Rs 3,225, while maintaining a stop loss at Rs 2,650 to manage downside risk.