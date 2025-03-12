$34 billion gone! Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, 5 other billionaires hit by stock market selloff

A total of seven most wealthiest Indians including Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, whose combined wealth is in the north of $300 billion, have seen their fortunes being hit by the stock market selloff of 2025. The biggest hit has been seen by Gautam Adani, whose notional wealth has fallen by over $10 billion. He is followed by HCL Technologies' Shiv Nadar, Shapoorji Pallonji Group's Shapoor Mistry, Sun Pharma's Dilip Shanghvi and Reliance group's Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

The seven billionaires were together worth $309.80 billion at last count. They have lost $33.98 billion in fortunes this calendar so far. This is as per publicly available Bloomberg Billionaire index data.

Mukesh Ambani, the richest India at $87.5 billion, last lost $3.13 billion in 2025. Reliance Industries, the group flagship, is up 2.54 per cent year-to-date. Jio Financial Services, another group stock is down 28.7 per cent during the same period.



Elon Musk, the world's richest has lost $126 billion in wealth and was worth $307 billion at last count, as Tesla shares sank 39 per cent in the US market this year.

Gautam Adani has seen its wealth eroding $10.1 billion this year to $68.8 billion. The Adani group flagship Adani Enterprises is down 12 per cent this calendar. Adani Green Energy (down 22 per cent), Adani Total Gas (down 21.26 per cent), Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (down 6 per cent) and Adani Ports (down 3 per cent) are some other Adani group stocks falling this year.

Shiv Nadar has lost $7.13 billion. He is worth $36 billion. Shapoor Mistry has lost $4.52 billion and is worth $34.1 billion.

Savitri Jindal of OP Jindal Group, which includes companies such as JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Energy, Jindal Saw and Jindal Stainless, $2.22 billion in fortunes this year.

Azim Premji has lost $2.7 billion in 2025 and is worth $28.2 billion. Dilip Sanghvi's fortunes at $25.3 billion is down $4.21 billion this year.

Wipro's shares are down 12.49 per cent while those of Sun Pharma are down 11.72 per cent during the same period.

