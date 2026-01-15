360 ONE WAM Q3 results: Profit climbs 18% YoY to Rs 327 crore; revenue surges 51%

Wealth and asset management firm 360 ONE WAM has reported its numbers for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 on Thursday. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 327 crore for the third quarter, marking an 18.5 per cent rise from Rs 276 crore recorded in the corresponding period last year.

The company’s top line saw significant expansion, with revenue from operations surging to Rs 1,181 crore, a massive 51 per cent jump compared to Rs 780 crore in the year-ago quarter.

On the operational front, 360 ONE WAM reported an EBITDA of Rs 725 crore for the quarter. The EBITDA margin stood at an impressive 61.4 per cent.

Total Assets Under Management (AUM) swelled to Rs 7,11,398 crore, registering a growth of 22.8 per cent year-on-year. A significant portion of this growth came from its Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) assets, which rose 28.2 per cent to Rs 3,17,906 crore.

The Wealth Management segment continues to be the heavy lifter, with ARR AUM in this vertical rising 34.5 per cent to Rs 2,18,957 crore. The '360 ONE Plus' proposition—catering to the ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNI)—saw particularly strong traction, growing 41.7 per cent YoY.

Meanwhile, the Asset Management business also clocked a steady 16.1 per cent growth in ARR AUM.

The company also completed the acquisition of Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt Ltd (B&K Securities) earlier in the fiscal year, which has now been integrated into its financials.

The company said that an interim dividend of Rs 242.98 crore was paid during the quarter. The total dividend declared and paid for the nine months ended December 31, 2025, stands at Rs 479.20 crore.