3M India, Bharat Forge, Biocon, Escorts Kubota, M&M, Redington, Apollo Tyres shares to turn ex-dividend today

Shares of a dozen companies including 3M India Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Biocon Ltd, Escorts Kubota, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M), Redington Ltd, and Thermax Ltd, among others, would turn ex-dividend on Friday. Remedium Lifecare Ltd and Kaycee Industries will turn ex-date for bonus issue today while Remsons Industries and Kaycee Industries will turn ex-date for stock split.

3M India shares will turn ex-dividend today. The company had announced a final dividend of Rs 160 per share and a special dividend of Rs 525 apiece. Friday is also the record date for the purpose of determining eligible 3M India shareholders. All eligible shareholders of 3M India with their names in the list at the end of record date will be eligible to receive dividend. The actual payment will be made on September 6.

AstraZeneca Pharma India had declared a final dividend of Rs 24 per share. It will pay the dividend on September 6. Escorts Kubota had announced a final dividend of Rs 18 per share. It would turn ex-dividend today. It will pay the dividend on August 17.

In the case of Mahindra & Mahindra, the auto major announced a final dividend of Rs 21.10. The actual dividend will be paid on August 30. Thermax declared a dividend of Rs 12 and today is the record date for the same.

Allsec Technologies (Rs 15 per share dividend), Nucleus Software Exports (Rs 12.50 per share), Piramal Enterprises (Rs 10 per share), Thermax (Rs 12 per share), Navin Fluorine International (Rs 7 per share), Redington (Rs 6.20 per share), Bharat Forge (Rs 6.60 per share) Apollo Tyres Rs 6 per share), Balkrishna Industries (Rs 4 per share) and Welspun Enterprises (Rs 3 per share) are some of the other stocks turning ex-dividend today.



Kaycee Industries will see its stock splitting from face value of Rs 100 into shares with face value of Rs 10 each. In the case of Remsons Industries, the stock will split from face value of Rs 10 to shares with face value of Rs 2 each.

Kaycee Industries shares will also get ex-bonus today in 4:1 ratio. Remedium Lifecare will see its shares turning ex-date for bonus in 3:1 ratio.