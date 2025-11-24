ACME Solar shares in focus after winning 130 MW Railways round-the-clock renewable energy tender

Shares of ACME Solar Holdings Ltd are in focus on Monday after the integrated renewable-energy developer with a portfolio spanning solar, wind, storage, FDRE and hybrid solutions emerged as the winning bidder for 130 MW in the e-reverse auction conducted by REMC under its 1,000 MW round-the-clock (RTC) renewable energy tender. The company bid Rs 4.35 per unit, and the Letter of Award is expected within the timelines specified in the tender.

ACME Solar Holdings shares plunged 18 per cent in the past one month, erasing year-to-date returns. Against a flat return for the stock, the BSE Sensex is up 8.57 per cent in 2025 so far.

ACME Solar said the power will be supplied directly to Indian Railways, which requires a uniform and reliable power profile across the day given its operational demands. Railways will sign direct PPAs with winning bidders without any intermediary. The discovered tariff demonstrated the ability of renewable energy—supported by a mix of solar, wind and storage—to provide high-availability power at competitive rates.

Under the tender conditions, ACME Solar must supply renewable power backed by dispatchable sources and/or energy storage systems (ESS) from ISTS-connected projects to ensure uninterrupted RTC delivery. The contract requires a minimum annual availability of 75 per cent during the first three years from commissioning and 85 per cent thereafter. Meeting these thresholds will require multipliers on contracted solar and battery capacity, along with incremental wind capacity wherever required to stabilise supply.

The project must be commissioned within 30 months from the signing of the PPA. ACME Solar said this timeline would be supported by land and transmission connectivity already available across its portfolio, enabling faster deployment.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd has 2,934 MW of operational contracted capacity and 4,456 MW under construction, including 13.5 GWh of battery-energy-storage installations. With in-house EPC and O&M operations, ACME manages end-to-end project development and long-term plant operations. The company said this structure helps deliver projects on time and in a cost-efficient manner, while supporting high CUF levels and strong operating margins across its portfolio.