Adani AGM 2025: AEL, Adani Green, Adani Power among gainers; what Gautam Adani says

Adani group stocks gained sharply in Tuesday's trade as the founder and Chairman Gautam Adani anticipated an annual capex spend of $15–20 billion for the next fiveyears at the group annual general meeting (AGM) 2025 speech today.

The group's flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd jumped 2.61 per cent to Rs 2,535.85, while Adani Power advanced 1.69 per cent to Rs 547.15. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (Adani Ports) was up 3.81 per cent at Rs 1,405.80. This stock also gained amid the announcement of Iran-Israel ceasefire.

Adani Green Energy Ltd climbed 3.69 per cent to Rs 995.80. Adani Energy Solutions added 2.21 per cent to Rs 856.15. Adani Total Gas Ltd added 1.50 per cent to Rs 639.10. Ambuja Cements Ltd, ACC Ltd, Sanghi Industries Ltd and NDTV jumped up to 4 per cent.

In terms of consolidated numbers, at the group level, revenues for FY25 grew 7 per cent, Ebitda by 8.2 per cent, and net debt-to-Ebitda ratio remained healthy at 2.6 times. Total revenues were Rs 2,71,664 crore and adjusted Ebitda was Rs 89,806 crore.

In his speech, Gautam Adani said even in the face of the storms and relentless scrutiny, the Adani Group has never backed down. Instead, the Adani group proved that true leadership is not built in sunshine. It is constructed in the fire of crisis.

"This was tested again last year, when we faced allegations from the US Department of Justice and the SEC relating to Adani Green Energy," Adani said. Despite all the noise, Adani said the facts are that no one from the Adani Group has been charged with violating the FCPA or conspiring to obstruct justice.

"We live in a world where negativity often echoes louder than the truth. And as we cooperate with legal processes, let me also restate that our governance is of global standards, and our compliance frameworks are non-negotiable."

He said even in a year of turbulence, his group saw record-breaking revenue, unprecedented growth and historic profitability.

Adani gave a few examples. Adani Power crossed 100 billion units of generation. It is now well on track to reach 31 GW capacity by 2030, Gautam Adani said.

Adani Green is building the world’s largest renewable energy park – right here in India and visible even from space. From Khavda to the world, the target of 50 GW by 2030 is proof that scale and sustainability can coexist, Adani said.

"In fact, when we combine our thermal, renewable and pumped hydro generation capacities, we expect to have a 100 GW capacity by 2030," he said.

In the case of Adani Energy Solutions, the company secured close to rs 44,000 crore in transmission orders and is executing Rs 13,600 crore worth of smart metering projects.



"Adani New Industries is building electrolyzers and solar modules at global scale, aligned with India’s green goals. It is on track to expand its solar module manufacturing lines and will have a 10 GW integrated solar module manufacturing facility in place by the next financial year," Adani said.

Meanwhile, Adani Ports handled a record 450 MMT of cargo and became the beating heart of India’s trade.