Adani Energy Solutions Q4 results: Check earning preview, target prices, updates & more

Adani Energy Solutions is set to announce its results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2025 on Thursday, April 24. The utility arm of the Adani Group announced that its company board is scheduled to meet today to consider and approve the audited financial results of the company.

Ahead of its quarterly results, shares of Adani Energy Solutions rose about 2.30 per cent to Rs 960.30 on Thursday, commanding a total market capitalization of Rs 1.15 lakh crore. The scrip had settled at Rs 938.75 in the previous trading session. The stock is still about 30 per cent below its 52-week high at Rs 1,347.90, hit in August 2024.



Brokerage firms tracking the stock are expecting the company to report a strong growth in revenue and operating profit on a year-on-year (YoY), while quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) performance may remain subdued. However, the company has given a strong update for the quarter.



Elara Capital expects Adani Energy Solutions to report a revenue of Rs 5,439.8 crore, up 15.6 per cent YoY but down 6.7 per cent QoQ. Ebitda came in at Rs 1,882.2 crore, up 20.4 per cent YoY but down 11.4 per cent QoQ. Net profit is penciled at Rs 506.9 crore, up 32.2 per cent YoY but down 18.9 per cent sequentially. Elara Capital has a 'buy' rating on the stock.

In its quarterly update with the exchanges, Adani Energy Solutions said that its transmission network length 26,969 circuit kilometre of March 31, 2025 on the back of new order wins, highlighting strong bidding capabilities and robust underlying opportunities. It added 140 circuit kilometers in Q4FY25.



The transmission under construction order book zoomed nearly 350 per cent to Rs 59,396 crore, compared to Rs 17,000 crore at the beginning of the year, boosted by higher bidding activity. In the quarter, it installed 31 lakh smart meters, to take the customer base to 31.8 lakh and increased its power transformation capacity to 90,236 MVA (megavolt ampere).



The exposure of Mutual Funds in Adani Energy Solutions went up by 22.35 per cent. Around 28 fund houses had exposure in Adani Energy Solutions. About 5,16,725 retail holders owned shares up to Rs 2 lakh in the Adani Energy Solutions as of March 31, 2025, while promoters own 69.94 per cent stake in the company.

Over FY24-27E, Adani Energy Solutions' revenue, Ebitda, and net profit are expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5 per cent, 30.7 per cent, and 52.1 per cent, reaching Rs 29,786 crore, Rs 12,740 crore, and Rs 4,002 crore, respectively, Margins are projected to expand, with Ebitda at 42.8 per cent and net margin at 13.4 crore, said Ventura Securities.



"Adani Energy's robust fundamentals, strategic initiatives, and favorable industry dynamics reaffirm its long-term growth story. We recommend 'buy' and maintain our price target of Rs 1,675 over a 24-month period," added Venutra. Another brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher also gave it a 'buy' with a target price of Rs 1,178.