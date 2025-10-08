Adani Enterprises clears Rs 3,000-crore fundraising but stock falls 

Shares of Adani Group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises are in news today after the company said its board has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures for an amount not exceeding Rs 3,000 crore.

However, Adani Enterprises stock was trading 1.28% lower at Rs 2510 on Wednesday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.89 lakh crore on BSE.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Total 0.33 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 8.33 crore on BSE.

Adani Enterprises stock has a one-year beta of 1.7, indicating very high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Adani Enterprises stands at 56.8, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone. The stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has risen 10 per cent in six months but lost 21% in a year.

"The Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”), at its meeting held today, i.e. October 8, 2025 has inter-alia approved raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures for an amount not exceeding Rs. 3,000 crores through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement or public issue or a qualified institutional placement or preferential issue or any other method or combination of methods, as may be permitted under applicable laws, in one or more tranche(s), subject to such regulatory or statutory approvals, as may be required," said the Adani Group firm.