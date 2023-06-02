Adani Enterprises, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Tata Motors among stocks to watch out for today

Domestic benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday amid weak global cues. BSE Sensex dropped 193.70 points, or 0.31 per cent, to settle at 62,428.54, while NSE's Nifty50 declined 46.65 points, or 0.25 per cent, to end the session at 18,487.75 for the day.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Adani Enterprises

Adani Enterprises will be moved out of the short-term additional surveillance framework from June 2, according to a circular by the stock exchanges.

Info Edge

Info Edge's subsidiary AIPL has given out a loan of Rs 288 crore to a broker network company 4B Networks. The loan is currently impaired. AIPL has initiated a forensic audit into the affairs of 4B Networks.

IndusInd Bank, Infosys

Shares of IndusInd Bank and Infosys will be in focus as the companies will go ex-dividend today.

AstraZeneca Pharma

AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited has received permission from CDSCO in form CT20 to import for sale and distribution of Tremelimumab (Imjudo) Concentrate in India.

Aditya Birla Capital

Aditya Birla Capital Board has cleared preferential issuance of Rs 1,250 crore to its Promoter and Promoter group entity, out of the total approved equity fund raise of up to Rs 3,000 crore.

Tata Motors

The Tata Group company has sold 74,973 units of commercial and passenger vehicles in May 2023, falling 1.6% from 76,210 units in May 2022. Domestic sales declined 2% YoY to 73,448 units, but exports grew by 4.8% to 1,525 units in same period.

Maruti Suzuki

The country's largest car maker logged production of 1.8 lakh vehicles in May 2023, rising 9.3% over 1.64 lakh units produced in May 2022. Passenger vehicle production stood at 1.76 lakh units, rising 9.8% over same month last year.

Affle India

The technology company said its wholly owned Singapore subsidiary Affle International Pte Ltd (AINT) has completed 100% acquisition of YouAppi Inc.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies

The company has inked a joint venture agreement with Israel-based CONTROP Precision Technologies. Both will undertake business of manufacturing, implementation/installation, integrated logistics support, after sale support, training etc., in the electro optic (EO)/infra-red (IR) field in accordance with the Government of India’s Make in India initiative. Paras will hold 30% stake in joint venture and the rest 70% is held by CONTROP.

GAIL India

The natural gas company has infused Rs 2,101 crore, comprising Rs 625 crore equity and Rs 1,476.00 crore debt, towards total resolution plan amount in JBF Petrochemicals. Accordingly, JBF Petrochemicals has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of GAIL with effect from June 1, 2023.

