Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra CIE, JSW Energy, Page Industries shares to turn ex-dividend today

Shares of Infosys, IndusInd Bank, JSW Energy, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Page Industries and Havells India, among others, will turn ex-dividend on Friday. Shares of Edelweiss Financial Services will turn ex-spin off while those of Axita Cotton will turn ex-share buyback. The Sylph Technologies stock will turn ex-split from face value of Rs 10 to shares with face value of Re 1 each.

Shares of Infosys will turn ex-dividend today. While announcing its quarterly results, the Infosys board had declared final dividend of Rs 17.50 per share for FY23. This was in addition to an interim dividend of Rs 16.50 per share that Infosys already paid earlier. With this, the total dividend that Infosys announced for FY23 stood at Rs 34 per share, a 9.7 per cent increase over FY22. In value terms, the company announced total dividend of Rs 14,200 crore for FY23. The actual dividend will be paid on July 3.

Shares of IndusInd Bank will turn ex-dividend on Friday. The private lender had announced a final dividend of Rs 14 per share. Friday is also the record date for the dividend and that board of directors of IndusInd Bank will determine name of the eligible IndusInd Bank shareholders for dividend. All eligible shareholders with their names in the list at the end of record date will be eligible to receive dividend.

Shares of JSW Energy will turn ex-dividend today. This company had announced a final dividend of Rs 2 per share. The actual dividend will be paid on July 30. Mahindra CIE Automotive would also turn ex-dividend. This company had announced a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share. Record date for this company is today and the actual dividend will be paid on July 30.

Page Industries (Rs 60 per share interim divdend), Havells India (Rs 4.50 per share final dividend) and Steel Cast (Rs 3.15 per share special dividend) will also turn ex-dividend today.