NSE places Adani Enterprises, two other Adani firms under short-term ASM framework from March 9

Adani Power and Adani Wilmar are the other two firms of the embattled Adani Group placed under the short-term ASM framework

Interestingly, on Monday, NSE and BSE announced that Adani Enterprises, will move out from the short-term ASM framework from March 8

National Stock Exchange on Wednesday announced that Adani Enterprises Ltd and two other Adani Group firms will be placed under short-term additional surveillance measures framework from March 9.

Adani Power and Adani Wilmar are the other two firms of the embattled Adani Group placed under the short-term ASM framework. Adani Enterprises has been placed under short-term ASM framework Stage-1 from March 9.

Interestingly, on Monday, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE on Monday announced that Adani Enterprises, the flagship firm of Adani Group, will move out from the short-term additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework from March 8.

Last month, both the NSE and BSE had put three Adani Group companies under the short-term additional surveillance measure framework to curb volatility induced in the counters due to an US short seller's scathing report against the conglomerate. Apart from Adani Enterprises, the other two firms listed by the exchanges were - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) and Ambuja Cements. However, APSEZ and Ambuja Cements were removed from the ASM framework on February 13.

Published on: Mar 08, 2023, 8:44 PM IST
Posted by: Jamma Jagannath, Mar 08, 2023, 8:41 PM IST
