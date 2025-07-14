Adani Green Energy raises Rs 1,208 crore from promoter entity

Adani Green Energy Limited has announced the allotment of 1.08 crore equity shares to Ardour Investment Holding Ltd through the conversion of share warrants, raising ₹1,208.59 crore. This development was approved by the company's board on July 12, 2025. According to Adani Green, "Adani Green stated that Ardour still holds 1,15,76,193 warrants, which can be converted by July 24, 2025, within the SEBI-mandated 18-month window." Following this transaction, the share capital of the company has increased, and the promoter group's shareholding rose from 61.91% to 62.17%. Ardour Investment is a member of the promoter group of the company.

The robust financial performance of Adani Green Energy continued as its net profit surged by over 53% to ₹230 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, an increase from ₹150 crore the previous year. The revenue for the quarter grew by 20.8% year-on-year, reaching ₹3,053 crore, bolstered by the company's expanding renewable energy portfolio and ongoing project additions. The company's EBITDA rose 30% year-on-year to ₹2,382 crore, with an improved margin of 78%, up from 72.6% in the corresponding quarter. This strong performance underscores Adani Green's commitment to operational efficiency and strategic growth in the renewable energy sector.

Adani Green Energy's shares ended slightly lower at ₹994.60 on the BSE, marking a marginal drop of ₹1.00. Despite this minor decline, the company maintains a positive outlook with a focus on expanding its operational capacity. This significant financial activity reflects Adani Green's strategy of sustained growth through efficient capital management and expansion in the renewable energy sector. The company continues to explore new opportunities and projects to enhance its market position and shareholder value.