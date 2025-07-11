Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Adani Green Energy shares Q1 business updates, says this  

Adani Green Energy shares Q1 business updates, says this  

Adani Green Energy stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 1001 on BSE today. Market cap of Adani Green Energy stood at Rs 1.58 lakh crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 11, 2025 9:21 AM IST
Adani Green Energy shares Q1 business updates, says this  Adani Green Energy logged a steady growth in energy generation at a CAGR of 45% over the last 5 years with increasing proportion of Merchant power. 

Adani Green Energy on Friday announced its business updates for the June 2025 quarter. Sale of energy increased by 42% YoY to 10,479 mn units in Q1 FY26 led by robust capacity addition. It logged a steady growth in energy generation at a CAGR of 45% over the last 5 years with increasing proportion of Merchant power. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

The firm is consistently generating electricity significantly above commitments under Power Purchase Agreements. The solar portfolio's capacity utilization factor (CUF) came at 28% backed by 99.3% plant availability. 

The CUF of wind portfolio came at 42.3% backed by 95.5% plant availability. The Hybrid portfolio CUF was reported at 43.9% backed by 98.6% plant availability.

In terms of capacity addition, operational capacity rose 45% YoY to 15.8 GW, with an addition of 4.9 GW over the last one year. 

The Adani Group firm operationalized 3,763 MW solar power plants  which included greenfield addition of 2,463 MW in Khavda,Gujarat, greenfield addition of 1,050 MW in Rajasthan,  and greenfield addition of 250 MW in Andhra Pradesh. 

The firm also operationalized 585 MW Wind power plant in Khavda, Gujarat. It also initiated greenfield addition of 534 MW in Khavda, Gujarat. 

Advertisement

At 9:16 am, the Adani Green Energy stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 1001 on BSE today. Market cap of Adani Green Energy stood at Rs 1.58 lakh crore. Total 4941 shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 49.44 lakh.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 9:21 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today