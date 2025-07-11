Adani Green Energy shares Q1 business updates, says this  

Adani Green Energy on Friday announced its business updates for the June 2025 quarter. Sale of energy increased by 42% YoY to 10,479 mn units in Q1 FY26 led by robust capacity addition. It logged a steady growth in energy generation at a CAGR of 45% over the last 5 years with increasing proportion of Merchant power.

The firm is consistently generating electricity significantly above commitments under Power Purchase Agreements. The solar portfolio's capacity utilization factor (CUF) came at 28% backed by 99.3% plant availability.

The CUF of wind portfolio came at 42.3% backed by 95.5% plant availability. The Hybrid portfolio CUF was reported at 43.9% backed by 98.6% plant availability.

In terms of capacity addition, operational capacity rose 45% YoY to 15.8 GW, with an addition of 4.9 GW over the last one year.

The Adani Group firm operationalized 3,763 MW solar power plants which included greenfield addition of 2,463 MW in Khavda,Gujarat, greenfield addition of 1,050 MW in Rajasthan, and greenfield addition of 250 MW in Andhra Pradesh.

The firm also operationalized 585 MW Wind power plant in Khavda, Gujarat. It also initiated greenfield addition of 534 MW in Khavda, Gujarat.

At 9:16 am, the Adani Green Energy stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 1001 on BSE today. Market cap of Adani Green Energy stood at Rs 1.58 lakh crore. Total 4941 shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 49.44 lakh.