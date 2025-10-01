Adani Green Energy shares gain on operational update for Gujarat power projects 

Shares of Adani Green Energy rose over a percent today after the firm said it has operationalized an aggregate 112.5 power projects at Khavda, Gujarat.

Adani Green Energy stock climbed over 1% to Rs 1037.35 on BSE in the current session. Market cap of Adani Green Energy stood at Rs 1.65 lakh crore. Total 7141 shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 73.83 lakh.

The Adani Green Energy stock has fallen 46% in a year and lost 54% in three years.

The large cap stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1989.70 on September 30, 2024 and a 52-week low of Rs 758 on March 3, 2025.

It has a high beta of 1.5, indicating very high volatility in the last one year. The Adani Group stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts, signals the relative strength index (RSI) of 53.1. Adani Green shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day but higher than the 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

"Adani Green Energy Limited through its various stepdown subsidiaries, as listed in Annexure A hereto, has operationalized an aggregate 112.5 power projects at Khavda, Gujarat. With commissioning of these plants, AGEL’s total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 16,598.6 MW. Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided at 11.43 p.m. on September 30, 2025 to operationalize these plants and commence power generation from September 30, 2025," said the firm.

The two stepdown subsidiaries are Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Six Limited Solar and Adani Green Energy Twenty Five B Limited Hybrid.