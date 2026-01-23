Adani Green Energy shares tumble nearly 15%: What triggered today's sharp fall

Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) fell sharply on Friday, ending the session 14.63 per cent lower at Rs 772.10, after the company reported a steep decline in quarterly profit and amid reports related to a potential regulatory issue in the US.

The renewable energy major's consolidated net profit plunged 98.95 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5 crore in the December 2025 quarter (Q3 FY26), compared with Rs 474 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, net profit declined 99.22 per cent.

Total income for the quarter rose 7.63 per cent to Rs 2,837 crore from Rs 2,636 crore a year ago. Though it fell 12.68 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Adani Green said EBITDA increased 24 per cent YoY to Rs 7,921 crore, supported by greenfield capacity addition of 5.6 GW, deployment of advanced renewable energy technologies, strong plant performance and commissioning of new capacities.

Commenting on ongoing projects, Ashish Khanna, CEO of Adani Green Energy, said, "Our landmark Khavda project, the world's largest renewable energy installation, is progressing at an accelerated pace. We are on track for deployment of one of the world's largest single-location battery energy storage project in coming months. Our hydro pumped storage project on Chitravathi river in Andhra Pradesh is also on track."

Separately, stock exchanges NSE and BSE sought clarification from Adani Green regarding a news report titled "SEC seeks fresh pathway to advance in stalled Adani fraud case". The company's response was awaited at the time of publishing this article.

During the session, several Adani group stocks faced selling pressure. According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, Adani stocks came under pressure amid reports of potential summons by the US regulator.