Adani Green shares: Will 2-month consolidation end? Here's target price

Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd spent the past two months oscillating within a broad consolidation band between Rs 998, aligned with the 100-month moving average, and Rs 1,172, near the 20-month moving average. Systematix Shares and Stocks (India) believes this range-bound phase reflected a period of equilibrium with long-term support remaining intact.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Systematix noted that the stock is currently positioned near the lower end of this band and has begun to show renewed strength and accumulation. A key trigger, it said, was the bullish breakout of a Symmetrical Triangle around Rs 1,042, following more than nine weeks of consolidation near a defined neckline. The clean breakout signalled a shift from consolidation to the possibility of a fresh trending move.

The brokerage highlighted supporting price action across timeframes: the stock on Monday closed 1.66 per cent higher on the daily chart, while the weekly chart showed a 1.72 per cent gain. Systematix said this indicated sustained buying interest.

The weekly candle also formed a long lower shadow resembling a bullish Hammer, which the brokerage viewed as evidence of aggressive buying from lower levels and consistent defence of support.

Advertisement

Systematix pointed out that this bullish candlestick formed near the 20-week simple moving average around Rs 1,020 and immediately above the triangle neckline, creating what it termed a reinforced demand cluster. It added that downside vulnerability appeared limited due to this convergence of supports.

"The historical unfilled gap between Rs 993 and Rs 1,013 had also acted as a strong demand zone, with repeated reversals in the past — a structural support pocket the brokerage considered significant," it said.

A trend breakout was also visible near Rs 1,046 on the daily chart, further confirming strengthening momentum, Systematix said.

Systematix Shares and Stocks (India) assessed that Adani Green remained well-positioned for further upside as long as it sustained above Rs 990. It set upside targets at Rs 1,110 and Rs 1,170.

