Adani Ports logs 9% cargo growth in December, check stock reaction

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) were trading on a flat note in early deals on Tuesday after the Adani Group firm issues business updates for December 2025. Adani Ports stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 1482.55 in early deals today against the previous close of Rs 1492.60. The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 1548.60 on December 1, 2024 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 1011 on January 30,2025.Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.20 lakh crore on BSE. Total 4483 shares of Adani Ports changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 66.65 lakh.

The firm said it handled handled a total of 41.9 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in December 2025, reflecting a 9% increase compared to the previous year. The container segment was the main driver, posting an 18% year-on-year rise and highlighting sustained momentum in India’s containerised trade.

For the period April to December 2025, APSEZ managed an aggregate cargo volume of 367.3 MMT, showing an 11% annual increase. Container traffic during these nine months expanded by 21%, reinforcing its position as a key growth component for the company.

In the logistics segment, rail-linked container movement remained stable in December, with a volume of 59,037 TEUs, largely unchanged from the year before. The General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme (GPWIS) registered a 7% year-on-year decline to 1.8 MMT for the month. Cumulatively for April to December, rail logistics volumes grew 11% to 528,872 TEUs, while GPWIS cargo remained broadly stable at 16.1 MMT. These figures illustrate APSEZ’s continued efforts to expand container capacity and strengthen multimodal logistics, supporting rising trade flows and hinterland connectivity.

The operational data for December and the nine-month period underline APSEZ’s strategic emphasis on container capacity and efficient logistics solutions. The sustained growth in container volumes and steady performance in rail-based logistics are contributing factors as the company works to facilitate increased trade flows through its ports and logistics network.

In December end, the firm has raised its FY26 EBITDA guidance to Rs 22,350– Rs 23,350 crore from the earlier Rs 21,000- Rs 22,000 crore. The Adani Group firm also revised upwards expected cargo volumes to 545-555 million metric tonnes (MMT) compared with the earlier guidance of 505-515 MMT.