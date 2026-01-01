Adani Power, Adani Green: Adani Group stocks rally up to 10% today; should you buy any?

Adani Group stocks rally: Shares of Adani Group companies were seen flying higher on the first day of 2026 as select counters from the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate jumped up to 9 per cent during the trading session. All listed-Adani Group companies were trading in green during the early trade.

Among the leaders, Adani Total Gas Ltd surged more than 9.45 per cent to Rs 620.65 on Thursday, commanding a total market capitalization close to Rs 67,000 crore. The stock had declined nearly 30 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 797.40, hit on September 30, 2025.

It was followed by Adani Power Ltd, which jumped nearly 7.15 per cent to Rs 153.20 on January 1, 2026. The company commanded a total market capitalization close to Rs 2.9 lakh crore. The stock is down 22 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 182.75 hit in September 2025.

Adani Green Energy Ltd and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd jumped 3 per cent each to Rs 1,061.35 and Rs 1,045. Their total market capitalization of Rs 1.3 lakh crore and Rs 1.7 lakh crore. Adani Renewable Energy Holding Eleven (AREH11L), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Green, has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, namely, Adani Ecogen Four (AE4L) on December 30, 2025.

IDBI Capital initiated coverage on Adani Energy Solutions with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,195, while Antique Stock Broking initiated coverage on the Adani Power with a 'buy' call and a target price of Rs 187. ICICI Securities has the same rating on Adani Power with the same target price.

Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of Adani Group, rose 2.11 per cent to Rs 2,286.95 with a total marketcap of Rs 2.65 lakh crore. Its subsidiaries, Adani Defence Systems and Technologies and Horizon Aero Solutions, have completed the acquisition of a 39 percent effective shareholding in Flight Simulation Technique Centre (FSTC) at an enterprise value of Rs 820 crore.

Ventura Securities gave a 'buy' rating on Adani Enterprises with a target price of Rs 3,433. In November, Asit C Mehta Investment Interrmediates (ACMIIL) gave an 'accumulate' rating on Adani Green Energy with a target price of Rs 1,388. Emkay Global Financial Services had a 'buy' rating on Adani Green with a target price of Rs 1,500.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd increased 1.48 per cent to Rs 1,491.25 apiece with a mcap of Rs 3.21 lakh crore. Antique Stock Broking recently initiated coverage on Adani Ports with a target price of Rs 1,773, assigning a 'buy' rating. Motilal Oswal has a 'buy' rating on it with a target price of Rs 1,770.

Nearly three years ago, Adani Group stocks took a heavy blow after the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research accused India's Adani Group of stock manipulation, accounting fraud, and using offshore shell companies to inflate stock values, causing massive market value loss for Adani.

The Adani Group vehemently denied the allegations as baseless, calling them an attack on India. India's market regulator, SEBI, investigated the claims, recently clearing the Adani Group in late 2025, finding the allegations unsubstantiated and no violations of norms. However, the stocks have not rebounded completely from those cuts.

Among cement stocks, ACC Ltd, Ambuja Cements Ltd, Orient Cements Ltd and Sanghvi Industries Ltd also traded in green. The company board of Adani Cements recently approved amalgamation of ACC and Orient into Ambuja Cements. However, the scheme of arrangement is yet to be completed.

(Note: All prices have been recorded up to 11.30 am)