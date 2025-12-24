Adani Ports stock in focus as firm raises FY26 EBITDA guidance 

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) are in news today after the firm said it has raised FY26 EBITDA guidance to Rs 22,350– Rs 23,350 crore from the earlier Rs 21,000- Rs 22,000 crore.

The Adani Group firm also revised upwards expected cargo volumes to 545-555 million metric tonnes (MMT) compared with the earlier guidance of 505-515 MMT. On Tuesday, Adani Ports stock ended on a flat note at Rs 1493.75 against the previous close of Rs 1508.35 on BSE. The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 1548.60 on December 1, 2024 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 1011 on January 30,2025.

Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.22 lakh crore on BSE. Total 1.27 lakh shares of Adani Ports changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 19.07 crore.

Additionally, Adani Ports said it has completed the acquisition of Australia’s North Queensland Export Terminal (NQXT), a move which led the company to upgrade its FY26 cargo volume and earnings guidance.

The completion of the NQXT acquisition strengthens APSEZ’s international portfolio and supports its long-term ambition of handling 1 billion tonnes of cargo annually by 2030. The Australian terminal adds scale to APSEZ’s presence along the East-West trade corridor, complementing its existing overseas assets in Israel, Colombo and Tanzania.



"NQXT is a high-quality asset with strong growth visibility and cash-generating characteristics,” said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO of APSEZ. He added that the terminal’s geographic advantages and sustainability credentials make it a strategic fit for the group’s global expansion plans.