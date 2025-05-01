Adani Ports Q4 profit jumps 50% to Rs 3,023 crore; Mundra Port crosses 200 MMT milestone

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) announced a 50% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,023 crore for the quarter ending March 2024, up from Rs 2,025 crore in the same period last year.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) 's total revenue increased significantly, rising from Rs 7,199.94 crore to Rs 8,769.63 crore, representing a growth of approximately 22%. Simultaneously, total expenses rose from Rs 4,450.52 crore to Rs 5,382.13 crore.

Revenue from operations increased by 23% YoY to Rs 8,488 crore, while EBITDA saw a 24% growth to Rs 5,006 crore during the fourth quarter. This growth was primarily driven by strong cargo volumes, expanding logistics operations, and increased margin gains across various sectors.

Cargo throughput reached 117.9 million metric tonnes in Q4, marking an 8% increase from 108.7 MMT in the previous year. Mundra Port notably handled 50.7 MMT during the quarter, showing an 11% YoY rise and becoming the first Indian port to exceed 200 MMT in a single fiscal year.

Container volumes rose 23% YoY, supported by strong performance in both domestic and international trade.

The revenue for the logistics business increased by 23% to Rs 1,030 crore, which is nearly double the previous year's revenue of Rs 560 crore. This growth was primarily attributed to the increased demand for trucking and integrated freight solutions. The segment's EBITDA also rose to Rs 181 crore, with margins improving to 18%.

Additionally, the revenue for marine services more than doubled to Rs 361 crore, while EBITDA in the segment saw a significant increase of 167% to Rs 259 crore.

The company has declared a dividend for its shareholders, with the Board recommending a dividend of Rs. 7/- (@ 350%) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each fully paid-up for the fiscal year 2024-2025, as stated in an exchange filing.

Ashwani Gupta, CEO and Whole-Time Director, said, "Our record-breaking Q4 performance reflects the strength of our integrated transport strategy. With consistent delivery across ports, logistics, and marine, we’ve set the foundation for the next phase of sustainable growth."

In the quarter, APSEZ expanded its global presence by initiating operations at Colombo’s West International Terminal and making progress on acquiring Australia’s North Queensland Export Terminal. Moreover, new terminal operations were enhanced at Vizhinjam and Gopalpur.

For the new fiscal year 2026, the company has forecasted revenue in the range of Rs 36,000–38,000 crore and EBITDA of Rs 21,000–22,000 crore, showcasing continued growth momentum.

The shares of Adani Ports closed at Rs 1,215.8 on Wednesday.