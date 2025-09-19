Adani Power shares zoom 9% to hit 1-yr high; last day to buy stock ahead of 1:5 stock split

Shares of Adani Power Ltd witnessed strong upward momentum in Friday's trade, scaling their one-year high level. The stock jumped 8.89 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 686.95. Today is the last chance for investors to buy Adani Power shares to be eligible for the company's first-ever 1:5 stock split, with the record date set for Monday, September 22, 2025.

Therefore, investors who hold shares as of the record date will be entitled to receive the split shares.

Earlier, Adani Power's board had announced that it approved a sub-division of its equity shares, splitting each share of face value Rs 10 into five shares of face value Rs 2 each, fully paid-up.

A stock split is a corporate action where a company divides its existing shares into multiple new shares, increasing the total number of outstanding shares but decreasing the price per share. Although, it does not alter the overall market capitalisation (m-cap) of the stock, it can make the shares more accessible to a wider range of investors by lowering the price per share.

The record date determines shareholder eligibility to qualify for the corporate action. Under the T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the stock split. So, if the record date is September 22, then shares must be purchased by September 19.

Mayuresh Joshi, Head of Equity Research at William O'Neil India, said most Adani Group segments are expected to benefit positively over the medium to long term from government-led policies. On the stock-specific front, Adani Power remains a key stock to watch, he told Business Today.

Meanwhile, Adani Group shares advanced today after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) dismissed allegations of stock manipulation raised by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research against Gautam Adani and group companies, including Adani Ports and Adani Power.