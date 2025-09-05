Adani Power stock split approved: Stock reacts, record date anouncement soon

Adani Power on Friday said its shareholders have approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:5, as per a postal ballot notice issued on August 1, 2025. The resolution was passed with the required majority, the company said in a regulatory filing. The record date for Adani Power split will be announced separately.

Under the split, each equity share of Rs 10 will be subdivided into five fully paid-up shares with a face value of Rs 2 each, carrying equal rights. Voting on the proposal was held from August 6 to September 4. The aim is to enhance the liquidity of Adani Power's equity shares by encouraging participation of retail investors, as the split will make the shares more affordable to invest.

In a filing to stock exchange, Adani Power said the shareholders of the company, by passing required postal ballot resolutions with requisite majority, approved the resolution sub-division / split of the existing equity shares of the company, "such that 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up, be sub-divided / split into 5 (five) equity shares having face value of Rs 2/- (Rupees Two only) each fully paid-up, by alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company."

Shareholders also approved alteration of existing clause V i.e. the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the company on account of sub-division / split of existing. Following the development, the stock was trading 0.80 per cent lower at Rs 603.65 apiece on BSE.

The company noted that its board had approved and recommended the stock split at its August 1 meeting to encourage wider participation from retail and small investors. It clarified that the authorised, issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital will remain unchanged despite the subdivision. The record date for the split will be decided by the board or its committee.

Following the split, the total number of equity shares will rise from 2,480 crore to 12,400 crore.

Adani Power, incorporated in 1996, said its strong growth in business and performance has driven a significant increase in its share price over the years.