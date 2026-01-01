Adani Power vs Tata Power: Fresh price targets, returns, outlook & more 

Shares of Adani Power and Tata Power have displayed divergence in trend in the short to medium term. While Adani Power shares delivered gains, Tata Power shareholders clocked negative returns during the last one year. Adani Power shares delivered 41% returns in a year against a 3% loss for Tata Power shareholders.

Advertisement

Related Articles

While Adani Power shares rose 25.60%, Tata Power stock slipped 6% in six months.

In the long term too, the Adani Group stock has delivered stronger returns than its peer Tata Power.

Shares of Adani Power delivered multibagger returns to investors over a period of five years. In three years, the stock has gained 148 per cent and clocked an impressive 1382 percent growth during the last five years.

On the other hand, Tata Power could manage gains of 84 per cent in three years. In five years, Tata Power stock could clock gains of 393 per cent.

In the current session, shares of Adani Power closed 4 per cent higher at Rs 148.85. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.87 lakh crore on BSE. Total 69.59 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 104.24 crore.

Advertisement

Tata Power stock rose 0.59% to 381.80 against the previous close of Rs 379.55 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.21 lakh crore on BSE. Total 1.03 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.93 crore

Here's a look at what analysts said about prospects of the two power sector stocks .

Adani Power

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support will be at Rs 140 and resistance at Rs 145. A decisive move above the Rs 145 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 150. The expected trading range will be between Rs 140 and Rs 150 for the short-term. "

Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst, Choice Broking said, "Immediate support is placed near the recent base around Rs 138– Rs 136, while overhead resistance lies in the 145–150 zone, which coincides with multiple technical hurdles. From an indicator perspective, the stock is trading below its short- and medium-term EMAs, reflecting a bearish bias, while the 200 EMA remains below price and acts as a long-term support. Overall, the setup points to range-bound to mildly bearish movement, with a breakout above Rs 145–150 needed for trend improvement, while a breakdown below Rs 138 could trigger further downside."

Advertisement

Tata Power

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said, " As long as price holds above Rs 370, a buy-on-dips approach can be considered for a mean-reversion move toward Rs 390–400. A sustained close below Rs 368 would negate the setup and may open further downside. Overall bias: Buy on dips with tight risk management; avoid aggressive longs until a MA crossover or RSI strength above 50 appears."

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support will be at Rs 370 and resistance at Rs 385. A decisive move above the Rs 385 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 390. The expected trading range will be between Rs 370 and Rs 385 for the short-term."