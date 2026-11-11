Aditya Birla Capital, Poonawalla Fincorp, PNB Housing shares among JM's top NBFC picks

JM Financial, in a fresh note on non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), said it prefers lenders with floating-rate asset books, low rural exposure and limited reliance on insurance income. The domestic brokerage said it continued to favour diversified NBFCs and housing finance companies (HFCs) and affordable housing finance companies (AHFCs) with largely floating-rate asset books, low rural/agri exposure and limited insurance-income reliance.
Among diversified NBFCs, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCAP) remained JM's top pick, followed by Tata Capital Ltd and Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd (PFL). Within vehicle financiers (VFs), it favours Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd (CIFC). Among HFCs/AHFCs, it prefers PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd and Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd. Within microfinance institutions (MFIs), it prefers Satin Creditcare Network Ltd, while among MSME lenders, it favours Five-Star Business Finance Ltd and Fedbank Financial Services Ltd (Fedfina).